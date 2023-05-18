Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Can you spot 5 Rainy Day Words hidden in the picture within 15 secs?

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: This fun puzzle is for those who enjoy solving tricky brain teasers quickly. Brain teasers make a simple puzzle more interesting, as these brain games are solved with creative thinking. So. while solving these riddles, you need to analyze the problem a little differently and outside the box. To arrive at the answer, you need to think creatively as the solution won’t be right before you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify 5 words related to rain hidden inside the picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot 5 Rainy Day Words hidden in the picture within 15 secs?

Image Source: Bright Side

In this brain teaser, you need to spot all five words hidden inside the picture where the kids are enjoying the rainy day. Inside the picture, you can see that a few kids are playing under the umbrella and one kid is wearing a raincoat. A yellow bus has been parked on the road.

It has been claimed that people with a high IQ can identify all the hidden words related to rain in the picture within 15 seconds. Here’s a hint: all the words are camouflaged with the background of the picture.

You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

This brain teaser has proven to be a challenge even for the most eagle-eyed people. Are you able to spot all 5 words hidden inside this picture? At first, you probably won't notice all the words immediately. But after a few seconds, you might be able to identify the words hidden inside the image.

Image Source: Bright Side

The five words that are hidden inside the picture are - Rain, Puddle, Damp, Storm, and Wet.

1. The word 'Rain' is written on the yellow bus in the picture.

2. The word 'Puddle' is written on the girl’s blue umbrella in the picture.

3. The word ‘Damp’ is written on the girl’s red raincoat in the picture.

4. The word 'Storm’ is written on the boy’s blue top in the picture.

5. The word ‘Wet’ is written on the raindrops in the picture.

This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds. This mind puzzle is just another fun way to assess your IQ Level. They don’t necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. However, attempting an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your Intelligence level.

