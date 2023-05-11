Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Can you spot the Odd Girl hidden in picture within 7 secs?

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: This brain teaser will help in testing your intelligence level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. This IQ test is a fun way to know your Intelligence Quotient. While solving these brain puzzles, you need to scan the problem and arrive at the answer by using logical reasoning skills. Brain games make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. You need to think a little differently for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the odd girl inside the picture.

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Can you spot the Odd Girl hidden in the picture within 7 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to identify that one odd girl who is different from the other girls in the picture. An alert mind can find the odd girl within 7 seconds. Here’s a hint for you! Look at the features of all the girls in the picture carefully.

You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat! Meanwhile, you can try another brain teaser where you have to spot the house for sale in the picture.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle , you need to find out that one odd girl is different from the 7 other girls in the group. There are 2 rows and 4 columns filled with similar-looking girls. To find the odd girl within 7 seconds you need to look quickly through all rows and columns. For your ease, we have marked the odd girl in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the odd Girl is in the 2nd row and 2nd column. The odd girl does not have a flick in her hair on her face.