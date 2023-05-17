Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot 4 mistakes hidden inside the Scuba Diving picture in 13 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: If you enjoy solving fun games and puzzles, then this brain teaser is for you! Brain teasers allow you to use the creative side of your mind and make your brain works differently. This kind of brain puzzle makes a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to it. For arriving at the answer, you need to think outside of the box and analyze the puzzle a little differently. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot 4 mistakes hidden inside the scuba diving picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot 4 mistakes hidden inside the Scuba Diving picture in 13 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you have to spot four mistakes hidden inside the scuba diving picture. In the image, you can see a man and a woman doing the activity of underwater diving. They are using the breathing equipment which is a diving cylinder containing breathing gas. Under the sea, there are various kinds of fish and plants around the scuba divers.

However, there are 4 mistakes hidden inside the picture. You are required to look at the picture carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to identify four mistakes in the scuba diving picture. Now, take a close look and try to identify if anything pops out at you as being incorrect. Do you notice anything amiss? At first, you might think that everything in the picture is correct. But after a few moments, you might be able to identify the actual mistake in the picture.

Image Source: Bright Side

Here are the 4 mistakes hidden inside the scuba diving picture:

1. The woman scuba diver has a bottle instead of a breathing cylinder on her back.

2. The dolphin has only one fin.

3. SOS has been written underwater.

4. There is a butterfly under the sea

This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an IQ test is a good way to know your IQ level. This riddle was a bit tricky but a simple one as it needed less time to solve. Such kind of brain teasers doesn't require mathematics skills but are a simple test of knowledge and lateral thinking. However, it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few moments.

