Brain Teaser IQ Test: Help the Cat in finding feather hidden inside Fish Bowl within 11 secs!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This IQ test is a fun way to check your Intelligence Level. Some brain teasers will help in assessing your intelligence level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. The important task in these puzzles is to scan the problem and arrive at the answer by using your logical reasoning skills. Brain teasers make a simple puzzle more interesting, as these fun IQ Tests are solved with creative thinking. You need to be out of the box for coming on to the solution as the answer would be hiding somewhere in the picture. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the feather hidden inside the fish bowl in the picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Help the Cat in finding Feather hidden inside Fish Bowl within 11 seconds.

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to spot the feather hidden inside the fish bowl in the picture. The cat is looking for a feather inside the fish bowl. An alert mind can identify the hidden Frog Prince within 11 seconds. You are required to look at each frog carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to help the cat to find the feather inside the fish bowl. You need to look carefully inside the fish bowl as the feather has been camouflaged with the plants.

For your ease, we have highlighted the hidden feather in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the feather is on the left side of the fish bowl. This brain teaser was a simple test of your intelligence and observation skills. It required lateral thinking to solve the puzzle within a time bracket.

So, if you have solved this puzzle within 11 seconds, then you must have felt satisfied and happy with your Intelligence level. These kinds of brain teasers are just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot the feather inside the fish bowl in the picture?

