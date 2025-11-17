Which River Cuts the Equator Twice?

Rivers are the lifeblood of our planet. They provide fresh water for millions of people and are vital to agriculture, transportation, and energy production. Without rivers, life as we know it would not exist. There are over 170 major rivers on Earth. Some are small, and some are giants. The longest river is the Nile River in Africa. The Amazon River in South America is the largest by water volume. The Congo River, also in Africa, is the world's deepest. Now, let's talk about the Equator. The Equator is one of the most critical imaginary lines circling the globe. This invisible line runs at 20 degrees latitude, marking the midpoint between the North and South Poles. It divides our planet into the Northern and Southern Hemispheres.

But here's an astounding fact for you. Do you know which single river crosses the Equator not once, but twice? This special river is known for its incredible depth. It flows through the second-largest rainforest on Earth. In this article, we'll explore the fascinating facts and unique geography of this extraordinary river.