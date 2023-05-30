Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the Odd Woman Out in picture within 5 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This brain teaser will help in testing your intelligence level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. This IQ test is a fun way to know your Intelligence Quotient. While solving these brain puzzles, you need to scan the problem and arrive at the answer by using logical reasoning skills. Brain games make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. You need to think a little differently for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the odd woman out inside the picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the Odd Woman Out in the picture within 5 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to spot the odd woman among the similar-looking women. An alert mind can identify the odd woman out within 5 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: Look at the features of the women carefully.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to find out that one woman is different from other women in the group. There are 2 rows and 3 columns filled with similar-looking women. To find the odd woman out within 5 seconds you need to look quickly through all rows and columns.

For your ease, we have marked the odd woman out in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the odd woman is in the 1st row and 1st column. The hair of the odd woman is different from the other women.

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

