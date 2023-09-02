Puzzle IQ Test: Can You Spot Who is Pretending To Be Sick in 11 Seconds?

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decisions you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively to come to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify the one who is just pretending to be sick in the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Can You Spot Who is Pretending To Be Sick in 11 Seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

Only a Genius Brain can calculate the Dog’s Age in the picture within 15 secs!

This puzzle was created as a brain teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see three people who are sick in different ways. Eva’s stomach is aching, Anna has a fracture on her left leg and Rick has a fracture on his right hand. However, one of them is pretending to be sick. The puzzle challenges the viewers to the one who is faking sickness by asking “Who is pretending to be sick?”

Can you spot who is not human in the picture within 15 seconds?

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Only a smart brain can spot the Alien among the 3 Princesses in the picture within 11 secs!

Did you spot the one pretending to be sick in 11 seconds?

This puzzle asks you to find the one who is pretending to be sick in the picture. If you look carefully at the three sick people - Eva, Anna, and Rick in the picture then you will be able to identify the one who is not sick. Rick’s phone right hand is fractured. However, if you look carefully at his phone in his right pocket, you will realise that he must have used his broken arm to put it there.

Only Sharp Brains can spot which Rope is tied to the Dog's Tail in the picture within 7 secs!

Image Source: Bright Side

Only a Smart Brain can spot the Fake Hairstylist in the picture within 11 secs!

So, the answer to this mind puzzle is that Rick is the one who is pretending to be sick in the picture. This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot who was pretending to be sick in this IQ puzzle?

Only a Genius can spot who is Cheating in the Race within 11 secs!