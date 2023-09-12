Brain Teaser IQ Test: How Many Stars Can You Spot Hidden Inside Graffiti Wall Picture in 15 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This IQ test is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on your decisions while solving the given problem. Under these types of mind puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain teasers make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively to come to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify all the stars hidden inside the graffiti wall picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: How Many Stars Can You Spot Hidden Inside Graffiti Wall Picture In 15 Seconds?

Image Source: Readers Digest

In the above image, you need to spot all the stars hidden inside the graffiti wall picture. The puzzle asks the viewers to “test your smarts by finding the hidden stars among the sweet treats and juicy fruit”. In the image, you can see graffiti in which “Sweet Summer Days” is written along with fruits, ice creams, juices, and other summer treats. So, the challenge is to find the stars that are hidden inside the graffiti wall Picture.

You must look at the image carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look at the sprinkles inside the image carefully, you will be able to identify all the stars hidden in the picture. The puzzle also gives the hint that there are 10 stars hidden inside the graffiti. The ten hidden stars have been highlighted in the image given below:

Image Source: Readers Digest

So, the answer to this brain teaser is that there are 10 stars hidden inside this picture.

The above brain teaser is a fun way to test your intelligence and observation skills. These kinds of puzzles require lateral thinking rather than mathematical skills to come to a solution within the stipulated time. But you’ll definitely feel accomplished if you have figured out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to assess your IQ Level. However, attempting an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your Intelligence level.

