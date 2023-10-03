Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can You Spot Mistake Inside Kitchen in the Picture within 11 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: If you enjoy solving fun games and puzzles, then this brain teaser is for you! Brain teasers allow you to use the creative side of your mind and make your brain work differently. These kinds of brain puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to it. To arrive at the answer, you need to think out of the box and analyze the puzzle a little differently. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the kitchen in the picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the mistake in the Dining Room Picture in 11 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the kitchen where a couple is enjoying their day. The man is reading the newspaper while having breakfast tea and the woman is cleaning the floor with a wiper. Both of them are looking at each other happily.

However, there is a mistake hidden inside the picture. You are required to look at the picture carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: The mistake is hidden in the fridge inside the kitchen.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to identify the mistake inside the picture of a kitchen. Now take a close look and try to identify if anything pops out at you as being incorrect. Do you notice anything amiss? At first, you might think that everything in the picture is correct. But after a few moments, you might be able to identify the actual mistake in the picture. The mistake is hidden inside the fridge in the kitchen.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the mistake in the picture is that the brooms are kept inside the fridge. This riddle was a bit tricky but a simple one as it needed less time to solve. Such kinds of brain teasers don't require mathematics skills but are a simple test of knowledge and lateral thinking. However, it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few moments.

