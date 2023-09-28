Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the ODD Peacock in picture within 9 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This brain teaser will help in testing your intelligence level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. This IQ test is a fun way to know your intelligence quotient. While solving these brain puzzles, you need to scan the problem and arrive at the answer by using logical reasoning skills. Brain games make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. It would help if you thought a little differently about coming to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the odd peacock among the group of colourful peacocks inside the picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the ODD Peacock in the picture within 9 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

Can You Spot the Mistake Inside the Family’s Breakfast Picture in 11 seconds?

In the above image, you need to decide which one of the peacocks is different from other colourful peacocks. An alert mind can identify the odd one out within 9 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Can You Spot the ODD Black Cat Hidden in the Picture within 15 Seconds?

Hint: Look at the different colours of the peacocks.

Can You Spot the Giraffe With No Pair in the Picture within 13 seconds?

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to find out which one peacock which is different from other colourful peacocks in the group. There are 8 rows filled with similar-looking peacocks. To find the odd peacock within 9 seconds you need to look quickly through all the rows.

Can You Spot 12 Hidden Words Inside the Landscape Picture in 21 Seconds?

For your ease, we have marked the odd peacock in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

Can You Spot the ODD Animal in the Picture within 9 seconds?

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the odd Peacock is in the 2nd row. The odd peacock's body is light blue as compared to other peacocks.

Can you Spot 3 mistakes in the Diners’ Picture within 15 seconds?

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needed less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

How Many Stars Can You Spot Hidden Inside Graffiti Wall Picture in 15 secs?