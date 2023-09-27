Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can You Spot Mistake Inside the Family’s Breakfast Picture in 11 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: If you enjoy solving fun games and puzzles, then this brain teaser is for you! Brain teasers allow you to use the creative side of your mind and make your brain work in a different way. These kinds of brain puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to it. To arrive at the answer, you need to think outside of the box and analyze the puzzle a little differently. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the family’s breakfast picture.

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Can You Spot Mistake Inside the Family’s Breakfast Picture in 11 Seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the picture where a family is enjoying their breakfast. In the image, you can see the family having their breakfast at the dining table. The man is reading the newspaper along with his tea at the breakfast table. The old lady, the woman, the girl, and the boy are enjoying their breakfast.

However, there is a mistake hidden inside the picture. You are required to look at the picture carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to identify the mistake in the family’s breakfast picture. Now take a close look and try to identify if anything pops out at you as being incorrect. Do you notice anything amiss? At first, you might think that everything in the picture is correct. But after a few moments, you might be able to identify the actual mistake in the picture. The mistake is hidden inside the teacup of the boy.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the mistake in this picture puzzle is that the boy is mixing his tea with the knife. This riddle was a bit tricky but a simple one as it needed less time to solve. Such kind of brain teasers doesn't require mathematics skills but are a simple test of knowledge and lateral thinking. However, it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few moments.

