Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Can You Spot the ODD Cat Hidden in Picture within 9 secs?

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: This brain teaser will help in testing your intelligence level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. This IQ test is a fun way to know your Intelligence Quotient. While solving these brain puzzles, you need to scan the problem and arrive at the answer by using logical reasoning skills. Brain games make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. You need to think a little differently to come to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the odd cat inside the picture.

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Can You Spot the ODD Cat Hidden in the Picture within 9 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to identify one odd cat that is different from the other two cats in the picture. An alert mind can find the odd cat within 9 seconds. Here’s a hint for you! Look at the features of all the cats in the picture carefully.

You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to find out that one odd cat is different from the other two cats in the group. There are 3 similar-looking cats in the picture. To find the odd cat within 9 seconds you need to look and compare quickly the features of all the three cats.

For your ease, we have highlighted the odd cat in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental puzzle is that the odd cat is the third card in the picture. The odd cat does not have eyebrows and the other two cats do have eyebrows in the picture.

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needed less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

