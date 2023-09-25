Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can You Spot Hidden C Among Gs in Picture within 11 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This brain teaser will help in testing your intelligence level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. This IQ test is a fun way to know your Intelligence Quotient. While solving these brain puzzles, you need to scan the problem and arrive at the answer by using logical reasoning skills. Brain games make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. It would be best if you thought a little differently about coming to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the hidden letter ‘C’ among the group of alphabet ‘G’ inside the picture.

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Can You Spot Hidden ‘C’ Among Gs in the Picture within 11 secs?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to spot the hidden ‘C’ among the group of the alphabet ‘G’. An alert mind can identify the hidden ‘C’ within 11 seconds. You are required to look at the picture puzzle carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to find out the hidden ‘C’ that has been hiding among the group of the alphabet ‘G’. There are 16 rows and 30 columns of alphabet ‘G’. To find the hidden ‘C’ within 11 seconds you need to look quickly through all rows and columns.

For your ease, we have marked the hidden ‘C’ in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental puzzle is that the hidden ‘I’ is placed in the 15th row and 11th column.

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needed less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

