Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the ODD Llama in the picture within 7 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This brain teaser will help in testing your intelligence level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. This IQ test is a fun way to know your intelligence quotient. While solving these brain puzzles, you need to scan the problem and arrive at the answer by using logical reasoning skills. Brain games make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. You need to think a little differently to come to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the odd llama among the group of llamas inside the picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you spot the ODD Llama in the Picture within 7 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to decide which one of the llamas is different from the other white llamas. An alert mind can identify the odd one out within 7 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: Look at the attire of the llamas.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to find out that one llama is different from other llamas in the group. There are 4 rows filled with similar-looking llamas. To find the odd Ilama within 7 seconds you need to glance through all the columns.

For your ease, we have marked the odd llama in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental puzzle is that the odd llama is in the 3rd row. The odd llama is wearing a necklace of only red beads. The rest of the llamas are wearing colourful beads on their neck.

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needed less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer quickly. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

