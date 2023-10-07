Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can You Spot the Mistake Inside the Shipyard Picture within 5 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This brain teaser is for those who enjoy playing fun games and puzzles. Brain teasers make a simple riddle or a puzzle more interesting, as these brain games are solved with creative thinking. While solving these riddles, you need to use a creative mind and analyze the problem a little differently. Some brain teasers are also kind of fun IQ test that helps in assessing your intelligence level. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the shipyard picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can You Spot the Mistake Inside Shipyard Picture in 5 Seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you are required to spot the mistake hidden inside the shipyard. In the picture, you can see a shipyard where a ship has been anchored at the dock. The ship is carrying a lot of cargo that will be unloaded on the dock. There is a warehouse at the dock to keep the cargo. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: Look at the car moving on the street.

Brain Teaser Answer

The puzzle challenges the viewers to spot the mistake inside the shipyard picture. Now take a moment and try to see if anything pops out at you as being incorrect. At first, you probably won't notice the mistake immediately as it’s a smaller detail than you might think. But after a few seconds, you might be able to identify the mistake in the question asked.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to the puzzle is that the dock entrance is too narrow for the ship. The ship can't enter through such a narrow space. A lot of people will try to find the mistake inside the ship. At last, they find an actual mistake hidden at the entrance of the shipyard.

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needed less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer quickly. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

