Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can You Spot the Mistake in the Picture of the Dice within 7 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This brain riddle is for those who enjoy playing fun games and puzzles. Brain teasers make a simple riddle or a puzzle more interesting, as these brain games are solved with creative thinking. While solving these riddles, you need to use a creative mind and analyze the problem a little differently. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the mistake hidden inside the picture of the dice.

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Can You Spot the Mistake in the Picture of Dice within 7 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you are required to spot the mistake hidden inside the picture of the different dice. The puzzle challenges the viewers to spot the mistake by asking “What is wrong here?” An active mind can solve this riddle within 7 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: Look at the face of each dice carefully.

Brain Teaser Answer

To find the mistake and pass the challenge, take a close look at the picture. Now take a moment and try to see if anything pops out at you as being incorrect. At first, you probably won't notice the mistake immediately as it’s a smaller detail than you might think. But after a few seconds, you might be able to identify the mistake in the question asked.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to the puzzle is that a dice on the bottom right side of the picture is having 7 pips on one of its faces which is wrong. On dice, pips are the small dots on each of the six sides that show the number rolled. The numbers are typically arranged in patterns denoting the numbers 1 to 6, i.e., one pip on face 1, two pips on face 2, and so on.

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needed less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.

