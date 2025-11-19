NIOS 10th, 12th Revised Date Sheet 2025: Download Updated Exam Time Table PDF

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the official revised date sheet for the ongoing NIOS 10th and 12th board examinations 2025. This crucial update specifically concerns exams that were postponed in Bihar due to the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. Students can now check the new examination schedule. According to the updated timetable, the theory exams for both NIOS Class 10 and 12 will now be conducted on November 29, December 1, and December 2, 2025. The official NIOS 10th, 12th Exam 2025 Time slots are scheduled in two shifts: 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Access the complete NIOS Revised Schedule below to ensure accurate preparation for the rescheduled theory papers.

NIOS 10th, 12th Revised Datesheet 2025:

Check the table below to know the NIOS 10th and 12th Revised Datesheet 2025: