NIOS 10th, 12th Revised Date Sheet 2025: Download Updated Exam Time Table PDF

By Apeksha Agarwal
Nov 19, 2025, 10:46 IST

NIOS 10th & 12th Revised Date Sheet 2025 released! Check the new schedule for exams postponed in Bihar due to elections. Theory papers for NIOS Class 10 and 12 are rescheduled for November 29, December 1, and December 2, 2025. Find official exam timings and download the updated NIOS timetable here.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the official revised date sheet for the ongoing NIOS 10th and 12th board examinations 2025. This crucial update specifically concerns exams that were postponed in Bihar due to the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. Students can now check the new examination schedule. According to the updated timetable, the theory exams for both NIOS Class 10 and 12 will now be conducted on November 29, December 1, and December 2, 2025. The official NIOS 10th, 12th Exam 2025 Time slots are scheduled in two shifts: 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Access the complete NIOS Revised Schedule below to ensure accurate preparation for the rescheduled theory papers.

NIOS 10th, 12th Revised Datesheet 2025:

Check the table below to know the NIOS 10th and 12th Revised Datesheet 2025:

  1. Only in Bihar State (On 29th Nov 2025, Saturday)

Senior Secondary Exam

Secondary Exam

Date

Subject and Code

Time

Subject and Code

Time

November 29, 2025

 

 

 

Biology (314)

2.30 pm to 5.30 pm

Urdu (206)

2.30 pm to 5.30 pm

Accountancy (320)

Sanskrit (209)

Introduction to Law (338)

Bodh Darshan (241)

Military History (375)

Indian Sign Language (230)

2.30 pm to 4.30 pm

  1. Only in Bihar State and Naupada Assembly Constituency in Odisha State (On 1st Dec 2025, Monday)

December 1, 2025

 

Mathematics (311)

2.30 pm to 5.30 pm

English (202)

2.30 pm to 5.30 pm

Veda Adhyayan (345)

  1. All India (On 2nd Dec 2025, Tuesday)

December 2, 2025

 

 

 

Physics (312)

2.30 pm to 5.30 pm

Painting (225)

2.30 pm to 4.30 pm

History (315)

Environmental Science (333)

Library & Information Science (339)

NIOS 10th and 12th Revised Date Sheet 2025: Download PDF

The entire revised schedule is now available to students who were getting ready for the earlier date, allowing them to adjust their study plans. The majority of the papers are planned from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM, and the tests will take place in two shifts.

