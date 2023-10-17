Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Can You Spot the Odd DOG in the Picture within 7 secs?

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: This brain teaser will help in testing your intelligence level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. This IQ test is a fun way to know your Intelligence Quotient. While solving these brain puzzles, you need to scan the problem and arrive at the answer by using logical reasoning skills. Brain games make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. You need to think a little differently to come to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the odd dog among the group of dogs inside the picture.

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Can You Spot the Odd DOG in the Picture within 7 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to decide which one of the dogs is different from the others. An alert mind can identify the odd one out within 7 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: Look at the body parts of the dogs.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to find out which one dog which is different from other dogs in the group. There are 5 rows and 4 columns filled with similar-looking dogs. To find the odd dog within 7 seconds you need to look quickly through all rows and columns.

For your ease, we have marked the odd dog in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the odd dog is in the 4th row and 3rd column. The odd dog has one extra black spot on his body.

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needed less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an IQ test is a good way to know your IQ level.

