Brain Teaser IQ Test: How Many Pigs Do You See In The Picture Within 15 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This brain teaser will help in testing your intelligence level along with observation skills. This IQ test is a fun way to know your Intelligence Quotient. While solving these brain puzzles, you need to scan the problem and arrive at the answer by using logical reasoning skills. Brain games make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. It would be best if you thought a little differently to come to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the total number of pigs in the picture.

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: How Many Pigs Do You See in the Picture within 15 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to identify the total number of pigs. The brain teaser challenges the observation skill test of the viewers by asking “How many pigs do you see in the picture below?”. An alert mind can identify the accurate number of pigs within 15 seconds.

You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to find out the total number of pigs in the picture. At first, you might see only 9 pigs in the picture. However, there are 19 pigs in the picture if you look carefully. In the 1st row, there are 6 pigs, in the 2nd row there are 7 pigs and in the 3rd row there are 6 pigs.

For your ease, we have marked the total number of pigs in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needed less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

