Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can You Spot the Odd CAT Hidden Inside the Picture within 11 secs?

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: This brain teaser will help in testing your intelligence level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. This IQ test is a fun way to know your Intelligence Quotient. While solving these brain puzzles, you need to scan the problem and arrive at the answer by using logical reasoning skills. Brain games make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. It would help if you thought a little differently to come to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the odd cat inside the picture.

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Can You Spot the Odd CAT Hidden in the Picture within 11 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

How Many Letters ‘B’ Can You Spot Among the Alphabet ‘R’ in the Picture within 5 secs?

In the above image, you need to identify that one odd cat that is different from the other cats in the picture. An alert mind can find the odd cat within 11 seconds. Here’s a hint for you! Look at the features of all the cats in the picture carefully.

Can You Spot 5 Mistakes Hidden Inside the Kitchen Picture in 11 Seconds?

You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

How Many Pigs Do You See In The Picture Within 15 seconds?

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to find out that one odd cat which is different from other cats in the group. There are 6 rows and 7 columns filled with similar-looking cats in the picture. To find the odd cat within 11 seconds you need to look through all the rows and columns for comparing the features of all the cats.

Can You Spot the Mistake in the Picture of the Dice within 7 seconds?

For your ease, we have highlighted the odd cat in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

Can You Spot Which Target is Different in the Picture within 11 seconds?

So, the answer to this mental puzzle is that the odd cat is in the 5th row and 3rd column in the picture. The odd cat has different whiskers than the other cats in the picture.

Can You Spot the Mistake Inside the Shipyard Picture within 5 seconds?

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needed less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Can you spot the ODD Llama in the picture within 7 seconds?