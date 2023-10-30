Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can You Spot the Odd Running Man In Picture Within 15 secs?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This brain teaser will help in testing your intelligence level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. This IQ test is a fun way to know your intelligence quotient. While solving these brain puzzles, you need to scan the problem and arrive at the answer by using logical reasoning skills. Brain games make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. It would help if you thought a little differently about coming to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the odd running man inside the picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can You Spot the Odd Running Man In the Picture Within 15 Seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to spot the odd running man among the similar-looking athletes. An alert mind can identify the odd running man within 15 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: Look at the color of the clothes and shoes of the man carefully.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to find out that one running man is different from other men in the group. To find the odd running man within 15 seconds you need to look quickly through all the similar-looking athletes.

For your ease, we have marked the odd running man in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the odd running man is on the left side of the picture. The color of the shoes of the odd running man is different from the other men.

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needed less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

