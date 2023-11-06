Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can You Spot the Odd PENGUIN Hidden Inside the Picture within 15 secs?

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: This brain teaser will help in testing your intelligence level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. This IQ test is a fun way to know your Intelligence Quotient. While solving these brain puzzles, you need to scan the problem and arrive at the answer by using logical reasoning skills. Brain games make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. You need to think a little differently to come to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to spot the odd penguin inside the picture.

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Can You Spot the Odd PENGUIN Hidden in the Picture within 15 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

Can You Spot the Sock With No Pair in the Picture Within 13 seconds?

In the above image, you need to identify the odd penguin which is different from the other penguins in the picture. An alert mind can find the odd penguin within 15 seconds. Here’s a hint for you! Look at the features of all the penguins in the picture carefully.

Can You Spot the Odd Running Man In Picture Within 15 secs?

You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

How Many Dolphins Can You Spot In the Picture Within 11 secs?

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to find out that one odd penguin which is different from other penguins in the group. There are 6 rows and 8 columns filled with similar-looking penguins in the picture. To find the odd penguin within 15 seconds you need to look through all the rows and columns for comparing the features of all the penguins.

Can You Spot the Mistake Inside the Family Picture in 11 Seconds?

For your ease, we have highlighted the odd penguin in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

How Many Letters ‘B’ Can You Spot Among the Alphabet ‘R’ in the Picture within 5 secs?

So, the answer to this mental puzzle is that the odd penguin is in the 4th row and 7th column in the picture. The odd penguin’s feet are closed and other penguins have open feet in the picture.

Can You Spot the Mistake Inside the Shipyard Picture within 5 seconds?

Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needed less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Can You Spot Number '5' Among the Alphabet 'S' in the Picture within 11 secs?