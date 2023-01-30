Brain Teasers: How good were you at geography? Let’s find out today!
How good was your geography back in school? These brain teasers are sure to test your geography skills.
Can you guess the name of the planet?
Geography is a subject that opened our eyes to the natural world around us. Do you know the names of all the planets? Let’s see how good you were at geography.
Can you guess the name of these planets?
PLANET 1:
PLANET 2:
PLANET 3:
PLANET 4:
PLANET 5:
Excited about the answers? Here you go!
ANSWERS:
ANSWER 1:
Uranus
ANSWER 2:
Earth
ANSWER 3:
Mars
ANSWER 4:
Venus
ANSWER 5:
Neptune
Weren’t these brain teasers super fun? Stick to us for more challenging brain teasers!
Optical Illusion: Folks are having a good time in the park, and so is the hidden squirrel. Can you find it?
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.