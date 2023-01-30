Brain Teasers: How good were you at geography? Let’s find out today!

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

How good was your geography back in school? These brain teasers are sure to test your geography skills.
Can you guess the name of the planet?

Geography is a subject that opened our eyes to the natural world around us. Do you know the names of all the planets? Let’s see how good you were at geography.



Can you guess the name of these planets?



PLANET 1:

PLANET 2:

PLANET 3:
PLANET 4:

PLANET 5:

Excited about the answers? Here you go!

 

ANSWERS:

 

ANSWER 1:

Uranus

ANSWER 2:

Earth

ANSWER 3:

Mars

ANSWER 4:

Venus

ANSWER 5:

Neptune

 

Weren’t these brain teasers super fun? Stick to us for more challenging brain teasers!

