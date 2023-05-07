Brain teasers: Not feeling good? These brain teasers will cheer you up.

Sit in a room of people, and discuss politics, and not many will be able to participate. Discuss the following brain teasers in the same room and you will see people jumping in excitement.

Brain Teaser 1:

Imagine you have a microscope at home. How much will a 45° angle measure when looked at under the microscope that magnifies 25 times?

Brain Teaser 2:

Why do you think a teacher would wear sunglasses the moment she enters a class?

Brain Teaser 3:

There is an interesting word in the English language that you need to guess in this brain teaser. The first there letters signify a female, while the first two letters signify a male. The first four letters are used to describe someone who is great, but the complete word is used to signify a great lady. What is this special word?

Brain Teaser 4:

Can you drop a raw egg from the 17th floor on a concrete road without cracking it?

Brain Teaser 5:



There is a building that has hundreds of stories. What is the building called?

Looking for the answers?

Wondering what the answers are? Here you go!

Brain Teaser 1:

Imagine you have a microscope at home. How much will a 45° angle measure when looked at under the microscope that magnifies 25 times?

Answer 1:

Still 45°

Brain Teaser 2:

Why do you think a teacher would wear sunglasses the moment she enters a class?

Answer 2:

Because the students are bright!

Optical Illusion: Can you spot the hidden hamster in 10 seconds? We challenge you to find it!

Brain Teaser 3:

There is an interesting word in the English language that you need to guess in this brain teaser. The first there letters signify a female, while the first two letters signify a male. The first four letters are used to describe someone who is great, but the complete word is used to signify a great lady. What is this special word?

Brain Teaser 4:

Can you drop a raw egg from the 17th floor on a concrete road without cracking it?

Answer 4:

Yes, you can. Concrete roads are not easy to break. We weren't talking about the egg here, we were talking about the concrete road.

Brain Teaser 5:

There is a building that has hundreds of stories. What is the building called?

Answer 5:

A library

Weren't these brain teasers different from the regular modes of enjoyment you use every day, but still super interesting? Yes, we are known for innovation!