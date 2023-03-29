Brain Teasers: Sometimes, all you need is a break! Here are some exciting brain teasers for you!

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Special Guests!

BRAIN TEASERS

 

Brain Teaser 1:

Why do you think a teacher would wear sunglasses the moment she enters a class?

Brain Teaser 2:

There is an interesting word in the English language that you need to guess in this brain teaser. The first there letters signify a female, while the first two letters signify a male. The first four letters are used to describe someone who is great, but the complete word is used to signify a great lady. What is this special word?

Brain Teaser 3:

Can you drop a raw egg from the 17th floor on a concrete road without cracking it?

Brain Teaser 4:

There is a building that has hundreds of stories. What is the building called?

 

Here are the answers you need:

 

ANSWERS

 

Brain Teaser 1:

Why do you think a teacher would wear sunglasses the moment she enters a class?

Answer 1:

Because the students are bright!

 

Brain Teaser 2:

There is an interesting word in the English language that you need to guess in this brain teaser. The first there letters signify a female, while the first two letters signify a male. The first four letters are used to describe someone who is great, but the complete word is used to signify a great lady. What is this special word?

 

Answer 2:

Heroine

 

Brain Teaser 3:

Can you drop a raw egg from the 17th floor on a concrete road without cracking it?

Answer 3:

Yes, you can. Concrete roads are not easy to break. We weren't talking about the egg here, we were talking about the concrete road.

Brain Teaser 4:
There is a building that has hundreds of stories. What is the building called?

Answer 4:

A library
