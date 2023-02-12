Brain Teasers: These brain teasers are super fun! Can you solve these?

You can stretch your arms and feet a bit to get the blood flowing, but how would you relax your mind? Music is a good strategy, but listening to the same playlist, again and again, can be too boring at times. Additionally, some songs evoke past memories, which may land you in a sad world that you wish to come out of. And oh, sometimes music can hurt your ears too.

You may talk to a friend while you wish to relax. This can be a fruitful strategy to relax a bit. It is often said that having a good friend circle, especially at the workplace, keeps your stress levels low and your morale to come to the office and work high. However, sometimes the brain needs something novel, that probably stimulates your brain for a moment and helps you think out of the box.

This is quite a need these days when one gets to do the same mundane tasks every day. When the mind gets into the habit of doing the same things every single day, it stops learning new things, and gets into the comfort zone of minimalist thinking., thus, it is quite important to engage the mind with novel and interesting challenges, again and again, that helps it have fun, learn, and grow.

These tasks need not necessarily be tough. On the contrary, simple challenges not only boost the brain but also help one gain some confidence. Plus, you also get some dopamine rush when you solve simple puzzles and challenges.

That’s when today's brain teasers become the best piece of content you would require today for a short five-minute break! Trust us, you won’t regret it.

BRAIN TEASER 1:

Good quality facewash and hair-wash can create a hole in your pockets. Which wash comes for free?

BRAIN TEASER 2:

It is 3 AM at night and you are sleeping peacefully. Suddenly, you hear the fire alarm ring loud. There are 3 rooms in your house and the kitchen adjacent to your bedroom has caught fire. What would you open first- the window, the chimney, the kitchen, or the roof window?

BRAIN TEASER 3:

Who is taller: Husband Taller, Wife. Taller, or their tiny tot?

Answer 1: Brainwash!

Answer 2: Your eyes!

Answer 3: The tiny tot. Well, he is a little taller.

Weren’t these brain teasers interesting? We are sure you liked these!

Brain teasers are fun, interesting, and what-not!