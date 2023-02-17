JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Apply Before 20 Feb!

Brain Teasers with answers: Here comes another set of brain teasers based on spellings! Try them out!

How good were you at spellings back in school? Let’s test your spelling skills today with these brain teasers!
No matter how good you were at language, or how much you loved Robert Frost or Shakespeare, the real test of language expertise is a spelling test. Many great olympiads test children on spelling. 

 

Don’t you get chills in your spine at the very thought of making spelling errors, especially in front of people and when all eyes are on you? Well, let us test your spelling abilities with these exciting brain teasers!

 

The Rules

There are no hard-and-fast rules as such. All you have to do is aim to look for the correct spelling in just 5 seconds. That’s all.

 

Find the correct spelling in just 5 seconds!

Jagranjosh



Could you spot the correct spelling?

 

Well, we have found it for you!

Jagranjosh

Find the correct spelling in just 5 seconds!

Jagranjosh

Could you spot the correct spelling?

 

Well, we have found it for you!

Jagranjosh

Wasn't these interesttting? Wait, did we spell "interesting" wrong? Oops!
