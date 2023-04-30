Can you find three words in 15 seconds?

Word Search Puzzle: Word puzzles are a great way to expand your vocabulary by introducing you to new words that help you to understand their meanings.

Finding the hidden words in a grid of letters is the basic idea of a word search puzzle game.

It’s a fun easy puzzle that will help you sharpen your focus and observational abilities.

Test your observational ability

Start right now by solving this word puzzle.

Word Search Puzzle: Spot 4 words in 15 seconds

Let’s take a look at the word puzzle below

Source: WordSearch365

The above image shows an 8x8 grid of letters. The grid of this word search puzzle has 4 hidden words. Can you see all of them?

In 15 seconds you have to locate three words. Your time starts now

This puzzle is a great way to test your vocabulary and observational skills

The tip to solving this puzzle is to look for meaningful words by scanning the letters sideways,

diagonally, up and down, and top to bottom.

Carefully examine the puzzle to find any relevant words there

Locate each word quickly

Hurry up! The time’s running out

3…

2…

… and 1

And the time’s over

We assume that some of you might be able to spot all the words within the allotted time. Congratulations to them. In case you were unable to find them, here’s the solution for you.

Spot three words in 15 seconds: Solution

PICNIC

PRETTY

VITAL

We hope you enjoyed solving this word puzzle. If you wanna try more here’s your chance