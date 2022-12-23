Word riddles are a fun way to learn vocabulary and develop critical thinking skills. They are also a great way to test your knowledge in specific areas of grammar, history, literature, and common sense.

Word puzzles date back to at least the 16th century and were popularized by the prominent authors and writers of the time. Today, word riddles are still popular and can be found all over the internet.

There are many different types of word riddles, but they all share some common traits. First, they’re typically short and concise. Secondly, they require you to think critically about the words in the puzzle. And lastly, most word puzzles provide a hidden meaning or “twist” that you need to figure out.

Here we have selected a great word riddle for you to increase your vocabulary and strengthen your critical thinking skills.

Are you ready for the challenge and fun?

Let’s begin!

Can You Solve This Who Am I Word Riddle? Test Your Intelligence Here!

Let’s take a look at today’s riddle.

Can you guess what is the answer to this riddle?

Let’s test your knowledge and common sense. If you can solve this online word riddle in under 5 seconds, then you are one of the most intelligent people here.

Buckle up, people. Your time starts now!

All the best!

These word riddles are a type of brain teasers that are immensely helpful in enhancing vocabulary and improving overall cognitive functioning.

So, make sure to solve these every day.

Time’s up!

Were you able to solve this word riddle?

If you were unable to solve this, then fret not, we are going to reveal the answer now.

Word Riddle Answer

The answer to this riddle is:

When you take away the first letter from the word ‘woman’, it becomes Oman, which is an Arabian country located in southwestern Asia. If you take another letter away from Oman, it becomes Man, which is the complete opposite of Woman.

We hope you liked this word riddle.

Also Try | Word Riddle: Only The Smartest Can Solve This

Word Riddle: Can You Solve This Who Am I Riddle?

You might also like our collection of brain teasers and math riddles.