Captain Amarinder Singh Biography: Wife, Party, Family tree, age, son, father, net worth & political career

Captain Amarinder Singh Biography: The former Chief Minister of Punjab and one of the most known names in Punjab politics, Captain Amarinder Singh joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on September 19, 2022, and merged his Punjab Lok Congress. It is the same party that he had floated in 2021 before the state assembly polls. In Captain Amarinder Singh Biography, we have covered the major aspects of his life at the time when Singh is starting a fresh phase of his political career by joining the ruling party of India.

Check Captain Amarinder Singh Net worth, wife, party, surname, political career, age, son, father and other important details below.

Delhi | Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh joins BJP



We are grateful to the PM, Home Minister and the BJP president, he says. pic.twitter.com/kCyfjvSH1i — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2022

Captain Amarinder Singh Biography

Name Captain Amarinder Singh Born March 11, 1942 Age 80 Years Political Party Bharatiya Janata Party Other Political Affiliations Punjab Lok Congress, Indian National Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiromani Akali Dal (Panthic) Significant position held 15th Chief Minister of Punjab Wife Preneet Kaur Children Jai Inder Kaur, Raninder Singh Grand Children Rajkumar Yajuvendra Singh, Seher Singh, Inayat Singh Parents Maharaja Yadavindra Singh, Maharani Mohinder Kaur Grand Parents Bhupinder Singh of Patiala, Sardar Harchand Singh Jaijee Organisations founded Punjab Lok Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (Panthic) Military Rank Captain Years of Service 1963-1966

Captain Amarinder Singh Family, Wife, Education, Father, Early Life & Personal Details

Amarinder Singh was born on March 11, 1942, in Punjab Province, British India. He was born into a Punjabi Jatt Sikh family of the Sindhu Clan to parents Maharani Mohinder Kaur and Maharaja Sir Yadavindra Kaur of Patiala. His family belongs to the renowned Phulkian dynasty.

Captain Amarinder Singh attended the Loreto Convent School in Shimla and Lawrence School before going to The Doon School in Dehradun. He is married to Preneet Kaur, who served as the Member of Parliament and was the Minister of State in the External Affairs Ministry of India from the period of 2009 to 2012. They have one son Raninder Singh and one daughter Jai Inder Kaur.

Captain Amarinder Singh Army Career

Amarinder Singh served in the Indian Army between the period of June 1963 to December 1966. He joined the army after graduating from the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy. Singh was commissioned into the Sikh regiment and served as the aide-de-camp to the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Command, Lt. Gen Harbaksh Singh from the period of December 1964.

Amarinder Singh left the Indian Army in 1965 to look after his family in Punjab. However, he later returned to service because of the Indo-Pak war in the same year.

Captain Amarinder Singh Political Career Timeline

Amarinder Singh was inducted into the Indian National Congress by Rajiv Gandhi. He was his friend from school and was first elected to Lok Sabha in 1980. Later in 1984, Singh resigned from Congress as a protest against the Army's action during Operation Blue Star. He joined Shiromani Akali Dal and was elected to the State Legislature from Talwandi Sabo. In 1992, Captain Amarinder Singh broke away from Akali Dal and subsequently formed a splinter group Shiromani Akali Dal (Panthic). It was later merged with the Congress party in 1998 after Sonia Gandhi took charge of the party. Singh served as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee on 3 occasions (1999 to 2002, 2010 to 2013, and 2015 to 2017). Captain Amarinder Singh has been a member of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha for 5 terms presenting Patiala (Urban) thrice, Talwandi Sabo, and Samana once each.

Amarinder Singh as Chief Minister of Punjab

First Term

Captain Amarinder Singh became the Chief Minister of Punjab in 2002 and he continued serving at the position till 2007. Later in September 2008, during the tenure of the government led by the Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party, Singh was expelled on accounts of irregularities in the transfer of land which was related to Amritsar Improvement Trust.

However, in 2010, the Supreme Court of India announced Singh’s expulsion to be unconstitutional on the grounds that it was excessive.

Second Term

Congress Party on March 11, 2017, won the Punjab legislative Assembly Election in 2017 under Singh’s leadership. He was sworn-in as the 26th Chief Minister of Punjab and the oath of his office was administered by the Punjab Governor.

During his second tenure as the Chief Minister of the state, Captain Amarinder Singh was criticized by a faction of the Congress headed by Navjot Singh Sidhu for being inaccessible to Congress MLAs.

Later on September 18, 2021, he resigned as the Chief Minister because of the ongoing conversations that suggested that Punjab MLAs of Congress were lacking confidence in his leadership.

Captain Amarinder Singh and Punjab Lok Congress

Amarinder Singh on November 2, 2021, formed an Indian regional political party- Punjab Lok Congress. The party was formed after he resigned as the CM and left the Indian National Congress. He announced that the party will contest elections in Punjab in 2022 on all 117 seats. However, the party failed to win any seats in the state assembly elections.

Captain Amarinder Singh joins Bharatiya Janata Party

In a major political turn, Amarinder Singh along with his party Punjab Lok Congress decided to merge into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on September 19, 2022. He took the decision after meeting with the Home Minister Amit Shah a few days before.

Who is Sukesh Chandrashekhar? Wife, Net Worth, Business, Story and other important details