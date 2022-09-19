Who is Sukesh Chandrashekhar? Wife, Net Worth, Business, Story and other important details

Sukesh Chandrashekhar net worth: Sukesh Chandrashekhar is not an unknown name anymore given his alleged involvement in an over Rs. 200 crores money laundering case as well as his connection to actresses Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez. Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been lodged in Tihar Jail after being arrested by the Delhi Police and is being investigated for more than 30 criminal cases by several State Police organizations and three Central Agencies- Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation and Income Tax Department.

Check Sukesh Chandrashekhar Net Worth, Business, Story, and other significant details related to the life of the conman.

Who is Sukesh Chandrashekhar?

Sukesh Chandrashekhar was born in Bengaluru and as per the police officials who questioned him, Chandrashekhar always wanted to lead a lavish life and started conning people at a very young age. Chandrashekhar completed his Class 12 from Bengaluru, however, has a good grasp of technology.

He married Leena Paul in 2015. She is a small-time actress in Malayalam films. Paul has also done some small roles in Hindi movies such as Madras Café.

Delhi | He (Sukesh Chandrashekar) was living in the jail like a king. It seems all officials were involved because of the facilities given to him - an entire barrack vacated of all other inmates, he was using a mobile phone & ran extortion racket: Addl Commissioner of Police, EOW pic.twitter.com/jNaCR3A96N — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2021

Sukesh Chandrashekhar: Story of a Conman

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is believed to be in his thirties, reportedly, started conning people at the young age of 17 in order to lead a lavish lifestyle. After starting the forgery from Bengaluru, Chandrashekhar moved to Chennai and in no time, he started conning people in other metro cities of the country.

Currently, Sukesh Chandrashekhar is in a Delhi Jail in alleged criminal cases and has 15 FIRs registered against him. Chandrashekhar was in news recently after ED claimed that it has seized a luxurious sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, Rs. 82.5 lakh cash and over a dozen luxury cars in connection with a money laundering case against him.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar: FIRs and Cases against him

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, an alleged conman, was lodged in Tihar Jail after he was arrested in April 2017 from a hotel in the EC Bribery Case. Chandrashekhar has been accused of running an extortion ring that was worth Rs. 200 crores from inside the Tihar Jail in the National Capital.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar was arrested for allegedly taking money from TTV Dhinakaran to bribe the Election Commission Officials in order to get the AIADMK 'two leaves' symbol for the Sasikala faction in a by-election to the RK Nagar Assembly seat in Tamil Nadu. The by-poll was followed after the death of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, who represented the assembly.

Reportedly, posing as the politician's relative, Sukesh Chandrashekhar duped more than 100 people and promised to get their job done. He bought expensive cars with extorted money. As per the media reports, Chandrashekhar also used to travel in a car with a beacon and claimed that he was the son of the then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar has also duped many people, posing as the nephew of later Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y.S.R Reddy and the Secretary of former Chief Minister of Karnataka B.S. Yeddyurappa.

