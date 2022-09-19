Bajrang Punia Biography: Wife, Gold Medals, Age, Medal, Brother, State, Diet, Records & other details

Wrestler Bajrang Punia on September 18, 2022, became the first Indian to win four medals at the World Wrestling Championships by winning a Bronze Medal. Check Bajrang Punia Wife, Gold Medals, Age, Medal, Brother, State, Diet, Records, and other important details below.
Bajrang Punia Biography: Wrestler Bajrang Punia on September 18, 2022, became the first Indian to win four medals at the World Wrestling Championships by winning a Bronze Medal in the current edition of the tournament. Bajrang Punia, who won a Bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics 2021, eked out a close 11-9 win on points over Sebastian C Rivera of Puerto Rico in one of the Bronze medal bouts. Punia is an Indian freestyle wrestler, who competes in the 65-kg weight category and has made the country by winning various wrestling tournaments around the world.

Know more about Bajrang Punia Wife, Gold Medals, Age, Medal, Brother, State, Diet, Records, and other important details below.

Name

Bajrang Punia

Born

February 26, 1994

Age

28 years

Height

1.66 m

Sport

Wrestling

Medals

Wrestling at the 2020 Summer Olympics- Men’s Freestyle, Wrestling at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Wrestling at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, Wrestling at 2018 Asian Games, Wrestling at the 2017 Asian Indoor and Martial Art Games

Weight

65 kg

Nationality

Indian

Awards

Arjuna Award for Wrestling, Padma Shri, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award for Wrestling

Wife

Sangeeta Phogat

Coached by

Sujeet Maan

 
