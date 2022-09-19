Bajrang Punia Biography: Wife, Gold Medals, Age, Medal, Brother, State, Diet, Records & other details
Bajrang Punia Biography: Wrestler Bajrang Punia on September 18, 2022, became the first Indian to win four medals at the World Wrestling Championships by winning a Bronze Medal in the current edition of the tournament. Bajrang Punia, who won a Bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics 2021, eked out a close 11-9 win on points over Sebastian C Rivera of Puerto Rico in one of the Bronze medal bouts. Punia is an Indian freestyle wrestler, who competes in the 65-kg weight category and has made the country by winning various wrestling tournaments around the world.
Know more about Bajrang Punia Wife, Gold Medals, Age, Medal, Brother, State, Diet, Records, and other important details below.
4️⃣th Worlds medal for @BajrangPunia 🤼♂️— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 18, 2022
Our Tokyo Olympics BRONZE medalist has bagged a BRONZE🥉 again. This time at the Wrestling World Championships (FS 65kg) in Belgrade🤩
His World Championships CV now:
SILVER - 2018
BRONZE - 2013, 2019, 2022#WrestleBelgrade pic.twitter.com/vF1kOEEflL
Bajrang Punia Biography
|
Name
|
Bajrang Punia
|
Born
|
February 26, 1994
|
Age
|
28 years
|
Height
|
1.66 m
|
Sport
|
Wrestling
|
Medals
|
Wrestling at the 2020 Summer Olympics- Men’s Freestyle, Wrestling at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Wrestling at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, Wrestling at 2018 Asian Games, Wrestling at the 2017 Asian Indoor and Martial Art Games
|
Weight
|
65 kg
|
Nationality
|
Indian
|
Awards
|
Arjuna Award for Wrestling, Padma Shri, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award for Wrestling
|
Wife
|
Sangeeta Phogat
|
Coached by
|
Sujeet Maan