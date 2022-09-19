Bajrang Punia Biography: Wife, Gold Medals, Age, Medal, Brother, State, Diet, Records & other details

Bajrang Punia Biography: Wrestler Bajrang Punia on September 18, 2022, became the first Indian to win four medals at the World Wrestling Championships by winning a Bronze Medal in the current edition of the tournament. Bajrang Punia, who won a Bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics 2021, eked out a close 11-9 win on points over Sebastian C Rivera of Puerto Rico in one of the Bronze medal bouts. Punia is an Indian freestyle wrestler, who competes in the 65-kg weight category and has made the country by winning various wrestling tournaments around the world.

Know more about Bajrang Punia Wife, Gold Medals, Age, Medal, Brother, State, Diet, Records, and other important details below.

4️⃣th Worlds medal for @BajrangPunia 🤼‍♂️



Our Tokyo Olympics BRONZE medalist has bagged a BRONZE🥉 again. This time at the Wrestling World Championships (FS 65kg) in Belgrade🤩



His World Championships CV now:



SILVER - 2018

BRONZE - 2013, 2019, 2022#WrestleBelgrade pic.twitter.com/vF1kOEEflL — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 18, 2022

Bajrang Punia Biography