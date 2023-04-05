ChatGPT Vs Bard Vs Bing: What are the differences between ChatGPT, Google Bard and Microsoft Bing?

ChatGPT Vs Bard Vs Bing: The number of AI-powered Chatbots has grown in recent times. And ChatGPT, Bard and Bling, top the list. These AI service providers are just not a tool to fix grammar but encyclopedias for kids in the nursery to one interested in astronomy or cooking. Though the real task is to pick the right one which is accurate, fast, user-friendly and affordable.

And to make your task easy we have aligned all the differences between the three giants ChatGPT, Bard and Bing. Have a Look.

What is Chat GPT?

Chat GPT is a massive language generation model that has been trained to produce relevant output. It may be tailored to perform different language processing tasks such as question answering, translation, and text summarization. Also, it responds to questions posed by people in a conversational tone and with realistic answers.

Features of ChatGPT:

It comprehends the question's or conversation's broad context and produces precise, topic-related solutions.

It is capable of learning from prior exchanges and applying that knowledge to deliver pertinent answers to any ensuing questions based on learning.

It can be used as a translational or language-learning tool.

The continuous updates gradually develop ChatGPt into an efficient chatbot.

What is Bard?

LaMDA powers Bard, an experimental conversation AI service. It provides unique, top-notch responses to enquiries by using data from the Internet. The comprehensive language models' strength, intelligence, and originality are combined with the breadth of human knowledge. Additionally, it makes advantage of online data to provide insightful, well-written answers.

Features of Bard AI

It may highlight significant moments in videos and offer important details in several languages.

LaMDA, PaLM, Imagen, and MusicLM are creating new ways for individuals to interact with information by fusing language, pictures, and audio with video.

Improving our understanding of it, it can transform information into knowledge that is beneficial to us.

AI can be helpful in synthesising insights when there isn't a single right answer because it searches for additional points of view.

What is Bing?

Bing is a popular web search engine, owned and operated by Microsoft. It is a platform to provide consumers with the most pertinent search results from the internet while making it simple to access high-quality content created by web publishers across the globe in 40 different languages.

Features of Bing

Bing's user interface is quite simple than other similar platforms.

Bing's video search results have the distinct advantage of being playable without clicking through and leaving the SERP.

Bing was the first to provide the "infinite scroll" feature, which eliminates the need to laboriously scroll through the numerous pages of image results.

The user experience is enhanced by Bing's results, which appear less cluttered and enticingly cleaner.

Differences between ChatGPT, Google Bard and Bing

ChatGPT Bard Bing It is created by OpenAI and utilises GPT-4 technology. LaMDA powers Bard, which is developed by Alphabet/Google. OpenAI developed Microsoft Bing using the advanced technology of GPT-4. ChatGPT is Unimodal. It only accepts input in the form of text. Bard has Multi-Modal. It processes a variety of inputs, including texts, images, audio, and more. Search engine Microsoft Bing is multi-modal. It can take input in the form of text or speech. ChatGPT answers or solutions can be deceived or incorrect. LaMDA bases its assertions on external information sources. It incorporates significant innovations and learnings from ChatGPT and GPT-3.5 and is now significantly quicker, more precise, and more powerful. Only a few languages are supported by ChatGPT. It understands more than 1000 different languages thanks to the LaMDA large-language model. There are 40 different language versions of Microsoft Bing. It is confined to 2021 training data. Real-time access to the search data that Google gathers. Quick access to Bing's search information. Users can still utilise the initial version of ChatGPT for free. The cost of ChatGPT Plus is $20 per month. For users most of the users. Free for users.



No doubt, ChatGPT, Bard, and Bing are obviously real game-changers. But these AI tools are still bound with certain limitations and there is a dire need for updates. Also, it is important to regulate their use and ensure online safety.