Check the steps to delete all promotional emails in one go, step-by-step guide

Tipped over with bundles of trash emails lying for no reason in your inbox. These emails are actually marketing emails that one receives after registering on any platform. It can be in form of a newsletter, sale or new product launch email, or something to influence your lifestyle. Filtering out the necessary and unnecessary emails is not an easy task. Relating to your pain we have got an amazing way to delete all of these emails in a simple go.

In definition, email marketing is a business move of sending a commercial message, typically to a group of people, using email, which involves using email to send advertisements, request business, or solicit sales or donations. However, not all these emails are unnecessary time, but they end up filling your Gmail inbox and other important emails may get lost.

How to delete all the promotional emails in one go?

These promotional emails only reach your inbox once you subscribe or register to an organization or company. Although, these promotional emails come with an ‘Unsubscribe’ button at the end. Once you hit this button, these emails won’t pop into your inbox. Other than this, you can delete all the promotional emails in one go with the below steps:

Login to your Gmail account on your desktop

In the search bar, type unsubscribe and enter.

A list of all emails with the Unsubscribe button will appear.

Tick the box here to select all the emails.

Hit on the delete button.

Also, you can exclude some emails.

Also, there are some ways to get rid of these promotional emails before they reach your inbox. And the four different options are as follows:

Unsubscribe from mail lists

Create a filter and auto-delete promotional emails

Report all these promotional emails as Spam

Block the sender of promotional emails.

