From Vitamin A to K, Check the Chemical Names, Food Sources & Deficiency Matrix

Vitamins are the organic nutrients that our body needs in small amounts to grow, develop, and function properly.

As per the NCERT, there are 9 essential vitamins in the human body, including Vitamin A, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, and Vitamin K.

From vitamin A to K, they all have their own chemical name, their own natural sources, and their own deficiency diseases.

Students who are preparing for the SSC, Railways, and other competitive exams are often asked direct questions on the topic, like “What is the chemical name of B12?” or “Deficiency of which vitamin causes night blindness?”

In this article, you will get the complete chemical names, sources & deficiency matrices from Vitamin A to K in one table.

What are vitamins?

According to the NCERT, "A vitamin is regarded as an organic compound required in the diet in small amounts to perform specific biological functions for the normal maintenance of optimum growth and health of the organism.”