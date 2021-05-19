List of all Chief Ministers of Kerala (1957-2021)

Article 164 of the Indian Constitution deals with the appointment of the Chief Minister and other Ministers by the Governor. The Governor is the state's de jure head, but de facto executive authority rests with the Chief Minister. In simple words, the Chief Minister of an Indian state is the head of the Government.

In 1947, after India's Independence from the British Raj, the states' monarchs of Travancore and Cochin instituted a representative government, headed by a Prime Minister and his Council of Ministers. On 1 July 1949, Travancore and Cochin were merged to form Travancore-Cochin state. The Malabar District and Kasaragod region of South Canara, together constituting more than half of the present state of Kerala, had their representatives in the Madras Legislative Assembly.

On 1 November 1956, with the implementation of the States Reorganisation Act, present-day Kerala was created by merging Cochin, Malabar, and Travancore regions, and the Kasaragod region of South Canara. Since then, the state has been ruled by twelve Chief Ministers.

Prime Ministers of Travancore (1948-1949)

S.No. Prime Minister Tenure Party 1. Pattom A. Thanu Pillai 24 March 1948 - 17 October 1948 Indian National Congress 2. Paravoor T. K. Narayana Pillai 22 October 1948 - 1 July 1949

Prime Ministers of Cochin (1947-1949)

S.No. Prime Minister Tenure Party 1. Panampilly Govinda Menon 14 August 1947 - 22 October 1947 Independent 2. T. K. Nair 27 October 1947 - 20 September 1948 3. E. Ikkanda Warrier 20 September 1948 - 30 June 1949

Chief Ministers of Madras (1947-1956)

S.No. Chief Minister Tenure Party 1. O. P. Ramaswamy Reddiyar 23 March 1947 - 6 April 1949 Indian National Congress 2. P. S. Kumaraswamy Raja 6 April 1949 - 9 April 1952 3. C. Rajagopalachari 10 April 1952 - 13 April 1954 4. K. Kamaraj 13 April 1954 - 31 October 1956

Chief Ministers of Travancore-Cochin (1949-1956)

S.No. Chief Minister Tenure Party 1. Paravoor T. K. Narayana Pillai 1 July 1949 - 1 March 1951 Indian National Congress 2. C. Kesavan 3 March 1951 - 12 March 1952 3. Anaparambil Joseph John 12 March 1952 - 16 March 1954 4. Pattom Thanu Pillai 16 March 1954 - 10 February 1955 Praja Socialist Party 5. Panampilly Govinda Menon 10 February 1955 - 23 March 1956 Indian National Congress President's Rule 23 March 1956 - 31 October 1956

Chief Ministers of Kerala (1957-2021)

S.No. Prime Minister Tenure Party (Coalition) President's Rule 1 November 1956 - 5 April 1957 1. E. M. S. Namboodiripad 5 April 1957 - 31 July 1959 Communist Party of India President's Rule 31 July 1959 - 22 February 1960 2. Pattom A. Thanu Pillai 22 February 1960 - 26 September 1962 Praja Socialist Party 3. R. Sankar 26 September 1962 - 10 September 1964 Indian National Congress President's Rule 10 September 1964 - 6 March 1967 (1) E. M. S. Namboodiripad 6 March 1967 - 1 November 1969 Communist Party of India (Marxist) 4. C. Achutha Menon 1 November 1969 - 3 August 1970 Communist Party of India President's Rule 4 August 1970 - 3 October 1970 (4) C. Achutha Menon 4 October 1970 - 25 March 1977 Communist Party of India (United Front) 5. K. Karunakaran 25 March 1977 - 26 April 1977 Indian National Congress (United Front) 6. A. K. Antony 27 April 1977 - 28 October 1978 7. P. K. Vasudevan Nair 29 October 1978 - 11 October 1979 Communist Party of India (United Front) 8. C. H. Mohammed Koya 12 October 1979 - 4 December 1979 Indian Union Muslim League (United Front) President's Rule 5 December 1979 - 25 January 1980 9. E. K. Nayanar 25 January 1980 - 20 October 1981 Communist Party of India (Marxist) (Left Democratic Front) President's Rule 21 October 1981 - 28 December 1981 (5) K. Karunakaran 28 December 1981 - 17 March 1982 Indian National Congress (I) (United Democratic Front) President's Rule 17 March 1982 - 23 May 1982 (5) K. Karunakaran 24 May 1982 - 25 March 1987 Indian National Congress (United Democratic Front) (9) E. K. Nayanar 26 March 1987 - 23 June 1991 Communist Party of India (Marxist) (Left Democratic Front) (5) K. Karunakaran 24 June 1991 - 21 March 1995 Indian National Congress (United Democratic Front) (6) A. K. Antony 22 March 1995 - 19 May 1996 (9) E. K. Nayanar 20 May 1996 - 16 May 2001 Communist Party of India (Marxist) (Left Democratic Front) (6) A. K. Antony 17 May 2001 - 30 August 2004 Indian National Congress (United Democratic Fron 10. Oommen Chandy 31 August 2004 - 17 May 2006 11. V. S. Achuthanandan 18 May 2006 - 17 May 2011 Communist Party of India (Marxist) (Left Democratic Front) (10) Oommen Chandy 18 May 2011 - 24 May 2016 Indian National Congress (United Democratic Front) 12. Pinarayi Vijayan 25 May 2016 - Incumbent Communist Party of India (Marxist) (Left Democratic Front)

Key Highlights:

1- E.K. Nayanar is the longest-serving Chief Minister of Kerala with almost 11 years in office.

2- C. H. Mohammed Koya is the shortest-serving Chief Minister of Kerala with only 53 days in office.

This was the complete list of all the Chief Ministers of Kerala.

