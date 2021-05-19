List of all Chief Ministers of Kerala (1957-2021)

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

In this article, we have provided a list of all the Chief Ministers of Kerala, along with Prime Ministers of Travancore and Cochin Chief Ministers of Madras and Travancore-Cochin.
Created On: May 19, 2021 21:23 IST
Modified On: May 19, 2021 21:27 IST
Article 164 of the Indian Constitution deals with the appointment of the Chief Minister and other Ministers by the Governor. The Governor is the state's de jure head, but de facto executive authority rests with the Chief Minister. In simple words, the Chief Minister of an Indian state is the head of the Government.

In 1947, after India's Independence from the British Raj, the states' monarchs of Travancore and Cochin instituted a representative government, headed by a Prime Minister and his Council of Ministers. On 1 July 1949, Travancore and Cochin were merged to form Travancore-Cochin state. The Malabar District and Kasaragod region of South Canara, together constituting more than half of the present state of Kerala, had their representatives in the Madras Legislative Assembly.

On 1 November 1956, with the implementation of the States Reorganisation Act, present-day Kerala was created by merging Cochin, Malabar, and Travancore regions, and the Kasaragod region of South Canara. Since then, the state has been ruled by twelve Chief Ministers. 

Prime Ministers of Travancore (1948-1949)

S.No. Prime Minister Tenure Party
1. Pattom A. Thanu Pillai

24 March 1948

-

17 October 1948

 Indian National Congress
2. Paravoor T. K. Narayana Pillai

22 October 1948

-

1 July 1949

Prime Ministers of Cochin (1947-1949)

S.No. Prime Minister Tenure Party
1. Panampilly Govinda Menon

14 August 1947

-

22 October 1947

 Independent
2. T. K. Nair

27 October 1947

-

20 September 1948
3. E. Ikkanda Warrier

20 September 1948

-

30 June 1949

Chief Ministers of Madras (1947-1956)

S.No. Chief Minister Tenure Party
1. O. P. Ramaswamy Reddiyar

23 March 1947

-

6 April 1949

 Indian National Congress
2. P. S. Kumaraswamy Raja

6 April 1949

-

9 April 1952
3. C. Rajagopalachari

10 April 1952

-

13 April 1954
4. K. Kamaraj

13 April 1954

-

31 October 1956

Chief Ministers of Travancore-Cochin (1949-1956)

S.No. Chief Minister Tenure Party
1. Paravoor T. K. Narayana Pillai

1 July 1949

-

1 March 1951

 Indian National Congress
2. C. Kesavan

3 March 1951

-

12 March 1952
3. Anaparambil Joseph John

12 March 1952

-

16 March 1954
4. Pattom Thanu Pillai

16 March 1954

-

10 February 1955

 Praja Socialist Party
5. Panampilly Govinda Menon

10 February 1955

-

23 March 1956

 Indian National Congress
  President's Rule

23 March 1956

-

31 October 1956

  

Chief Ministers of Kerala (1957-2021)

S.No. Prime Minister Tenure Party (Coalition)
  President's Rule

1 November 1956

-

5 April 1957

  
1. E. M. S. Namboodiripad

5 April 1957

-

31 July 1959

 Communist Party of India
  President's Rule

31 July 1959

-

22 February 1960

  
2. Pattom A. Thanu Pillai

22 February 1960

-

26 September 1962

 Praja Socialist Party
3. R. Sankar

26 September 1962

-

10 September 1964

 Indian National Congress
  President's Rule

10 September 1964

-

6 March 1967

  
(1) E. M. S. Namboodiripad

6 March 1967

-

1 November 1969

 Communist Party of India (Marxist)
4. C. Achutha Menon

1 November 1969

-

3 August 1970

 Communist Party of India 
  President's Rule

4 August 1970

-

3 October 1970

  
(4) C. Achutha Menon

4 October 1970

-

25 March 1977

 Communist Party of India (United Front)
5. K. Karunakaran

25 March 1977

-

26 April 1977

 Indian National Congress (United Front)
6. A. K. Antony

27 April 1977

-

28 October 1978
7. P. K. Vasudevan Nair

29 October 1978

-

11 October 1979

 Communist Party of India (United Front)
8. C. H. Mohammed Koya

12 October 1979

-

4 December 1979

 Indian Union Muslim League (United Front)
  President's Rule

5 December 1979

-

25 January 1980

  
9. E. K. Nayanar

25 January 1980

-

20 October 1981

 Communist Party of India (Marxist) (Left Democratic Front)
  President's Rule

21 October 1981

-

28 December 1981

  
(5) K. Karunakaran

28 December 1981

-

17 March 1982

 Indian National Congress (I) (United Democratic Front)
  President's Rule

17 March 1982

-

23 May 1982

  
(5) K. Karunakaran

24 May 1982

-

25 March 1987

 Indian National Congress (United Democratic Front)
(9) E. K. Nayanar

26 March 1987

-

23 June 1991

 Communist Party of India (Marxist) (Left Democratic Front)
(5) K. Karunakaran

24 June 1991

-

21 March 1995

 Indian National Congress (United Democratic Front)
(6) A. K. Antony

22 March 1995

-

19 May 1996
(9) E. K. Nayanar

20 May 1996

-

16 May 2001

 Communist Party of India (Marxist) (Left Democratic Front)
(6) A. K. Antony

17 May 2001

-

30 August 2004

 Indian National Congress (United Democratic Fron
10. Oommen Chandy

31 August 2004

-

17 May 2006
11. V. S. Achuthanandan

18 May 2006

-

17 May 2011

 Communist Party of India (Marxist) (Left Democratic Front)
(10) Oommen Chandy

18 May 2011

-

24 May 2016

 Indian National Congress (United Democratic Front)
12. Pinarayi Vijayan

25 May 2016

-

Incumbent

 Communist Party of India (Marxist) (Left Democratic Front)

Key Highlights:

1- E.K. Nayanar is the longest-serving Chief Minister of Kerala with almost 11 years in office.

2- C. H. Mohammed Koya is the shortest-serving Chief Minister of Kerala with only 53 days in office.

This was the complete list of all the Chief Ministers of Kerala. The students who will be appearing for the government, as well as competitive examinations, are advised to go through the list thoroughly. 

