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Colombia Earthquake: More than 2000 people go missing, Know Why Is the Country Most Earthquake-Prone Regions?

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 11:50 IST

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck Colombia, leaving 132 people dead and over 2,000 missing, according to latest reports. Know why Colombia is highly earthquake-prone.

Colombia Earthquake: More than 2000 people go missing, Know Why Is the Country Most Earthquake-Prone Regions?
Colombia Earthquake: More than 2000 people go missing, Know Why Is the Country Most Earthquake-Prone Regions?

Colombia Earthquake 2026: A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake occured in Colombia on August 10, 2026. The tremor was recorded at a depth of around 107 kilometres. The earthquake was felt across several parts of Colombia and neighbouring countries. Keep reading to know in detail. 

Which Country Is One of the Most Earthquake-Prone in Latin America?

Colombia is one of the most seismically active countries in Latin America. The country experiences frequent earthquakes because it lies in a complex tectonic region. 

More than 2000 people missing in Colombia

According to the latest reports, 132 people have died and more than 2,000 people are missing. More than 570 people have reportedly been injured.

Why Does Colombia Experience Frequent Earthquakes?

The main reason is the movement of tectonic plates beneath and around the country. Three important plates associated with Colombia’s seismic activity are Nazca Plate, South American Plate and Caribbean Plate.  The movement of these plates creates stress in the Earth’s crust. 

Is Colombia Part of the Pacific Ring of Fire?

Colombia lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire. The Ring of Fire is a broad zone around the Pacific Ocean where earthquakes and volcanic activity are particularly common.

How Frequently Does Colombia Experience Earthquakes?

Colombia experiences earthquakes frequently. According to the country’s Geological Service, it can record around 80 earthquakes every day, although most are too small to be felt.

Which Places Were Affected?

Reports indicate that the earthquake affected several areas, including Chocó, Cali, Pereira, Quibdó, Manizales and other parts of western and central Colombia. 

Colombia Earthquake

Feature Details
Country Colombia
Date August 10, 2026
Magnitude 7.4
Epicentre Near San José del Palmar, Chocó
Depth About 107 km
Latest Reported Death Toll 132
Missing More than 2,000
Injured More than 570
Major Affected Areas Chocó, Cali, Pereira, Quibdó, and other regions
Major Plates Nazca, South American, and Caribbean
Major Seismic Region Bucaramanga Seismic Nest

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Aug 11, 2026, 11:50 IST

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