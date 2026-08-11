Colombia Earthquake: More than 2000 people go missing, Know Why Is the Country Most Earthquake-Prone Regions?

Colombia Earthquake 2026: A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake occured in Colombia on August 10, 2026. The tremor was recorded at a depth of around 107 kilometres. The earthquake was felt across several parts of Colombia and neighbouring countries. Keep reading to know in detail.

Which Country Is One of the Most Earthquake-Prone in Latin America?

Colombia is one of the most seismically active countries in Latin America. The country experiences frequent earthquakes because it lies in a complex tectonic region.

More than 2000 people missing in Colombia

According to the latest reports, 132 people have died and more than 2,000 people are missing. More than 570 people have reportedly been injured.