Colombia Earthquake: More than 2000 people go missing, Know Why Is the Country Most Earthquake-Prone Regions?
A 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck Colombia, leaving 132 people dead and over 2,000 missing, according to latest reports. Know why Colombia is highly earthquake-prone.
Colombia Earthquake 2026: A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake occured in Colombia on August 10, 2026. The tremor was recorded at a depth of around 107 kilometres. The earthquake was felt across several parts of Colombia and neighbouring countries. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which Country Is One of the Most Earthquake-Prone in Latin America?
Colombia is one of the most seismically active countries in Latin America. The country experiences frequent earthquakes because it lies in a complex tectonic region.
More than 2000 people missing in Colombia
According to the latest reports, 132 people have died and more than 2,000 people are missing. More than 570 people have reportedly been injured.
This looks like a scene straight out of a Hollywood disaster movie.— Jeff Cascetta (@Cassetta13) August 10, 2026
Students sprinting down outdoor stairs as a large circular concrete structure (what appears to be a library or university building) starts cracking and crumbling behind them. Sheets of concrete peel off the… pic.twitter.com/leTKsnm4ZR
Why Does Colombia Experience Frequent Earthquakes?
The main reason is the movement of tectonic plates beneath and around the country. Three important plates associated with Colombia’s seismic activity are Nazca Plate, South American Plate and Caribbean Plate. The movement of these plates creates stress in the Earth’s crust.
Is Colombia Part of the Pacific Ring of Fire?
Colombia lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire. The Ring of Fire is a broad zone around the Pacific Ocean where earthquakes and volcanic activity are particularly common.
How Frequently Does Colombia Experience Earthquakes?
Colombia experiences earthquakes frequently. According to the country’s Geological Service, it can record around 80 earthquakes every day, although most are too small to be felt.
Which Places Were Affected?
Reports indicate that the earthquake affected several areas, including Chocó, Cali, Pereira, Quibdó, Manizales and other parts of western and central Colombia.
Colombia Earthquake
|Feature
|Details
|Country
|Colombia
|Date
|August 10, 2026
|Magnitude
|7.4
|Epicentre
|Near San José del Palmar, Chocó
|Depth
|About 107 km
|Latest Reported Death Toll
|132
|Missing
|More than 2,000
|Injured
|More than 570
|Major Affected Areas
|Chocó, Cali, Pereira, Quibdó, and other regions
|Major Plates
|Nazca, South American, and Caribbean
|Major Seismic Region
|Bucaramanga Seismic Nest
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