Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 7 India Schedule: Full List of Athletes, Timings, and Medal Events
Indian athletes return to action on Day 7 of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Weightlifter Sanjana competes for a medal today, while six Indian boxers, including Jaismine Lamboria and Sakshi Choudhary, fight in the quarterfinals.
The Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 7 schedule has a busy roster of Indian athletes performing in Glasgow today. Glasgow 2026 officials share that competitors from 74 nations are participating in just 10 sports lined up for this year.
Indian athletes will be competing in weightlifting, boxing, track and field, swimming, and lawn bowls. And weightlifter Sanjana has a direct shot at a medal on Day 7 of the CWG 2026 sports event. Shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor begins his qualification round today. Six Indian boxers are also participating in the boxing ring today for their quarterfinal matches.
Full Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 7 Schedule and Timing for Indian Athletes
Indian fans can follow several main events throughout Wednesday afternoon and evening. Here is the full event schedule for Indian athletes on Day 7 of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow:
1. India’s CWG 2026 Medal Events Today
|Time (IST)
|CWG 2026 Sport
|Day 7 Event
|Indian Athletes
|2:00 PM
|Weightlifting
|Women's 77kg Final
|Sanjana
|11:54 PM
|Athletics
|Men's Long Jump Final
|Murali Sreeshankar, Lokesh Satyanathan
|12:31 AM
|Athletics
|Women's Shot Put Final
|Manpreet Kaur
|1:14 AM
|Swimming
|Men's 1500m Freestyle Final
|Aryan Nehra
|2:05 AM
|Athletics
|Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final
|Parul Chaudhary
2. CWG 2026 Knockout and Qualification Rounds for Indian Athletes
|Time (IST)
|CWG 2026 Sport
|Day 7 Match or Event
|Indian Athletes
|3:12 PM
|Swimming
|Men's 200m Freestyle Heats
|Sajan Prakash, Aneesh S. Gowda
|3:35 PM
|Athletics
|Men's Shot Put Qualification
|Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Samardeep Gill
|4:45 PM
|Boxing
|Women's 51kg QF
|Sakshi Choudhary vs. Caitlin Fryers (NIR)
|5:30 PM
|Boxing
|Women's 70kg QF
|Arundhati Choudhary vs. M. Henderson (NZL)
|6:15 PM
|Boxing
|Men's 60kg QF
|Sachin Siwach vs. Treasure Moremi (BOT)
|7:00 PM
|Boxing
|Men's 80kg QF
|Ankush Yadav vs. Jade Micock (SEY)
|7:30 PM
|Boxing
|Men's 90+kg QF
|Narender Berwal vs. Michael Seko (SAM)
|8:55 PM
|Lawn Bowls
|Men's Pairs vs. Namibia
|Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh
|11:00 PM
|Boxing
|Women's 57kg QF
|Jaismine Lamboria vs. Elise Glynn (ENG)
India’s Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally (Before Day 7)
India sits ninth in the overall CWG 2026 standings with 12 total medals before the beginning of Day 7 events. Weightlifters and track and field athletes have brought most of the podium finishes so far.
|Medal Category
|Count
|Name of Medalists and Disciplines
|🥇 Gold
|2
|
Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting)
Sharmila Dhankar (Para Athletics)
|🥈 Silver
|7
|
Harjinder Kaur (Weightlifting)
Gulveer Singh (Athletics - 10,000m)
Sarvesh Kushare (Athletics - High Jump)
Ajaya Babu (Weightlifting)
Gyaneshwari Yadav (Weightlifting)
Rishikanta Singh (Weightlifting)
Raja Muthupandi (Weightlifting)
|🥉 Bronze
|3
|
Bindyarani Devi (Weightlifting),
Shilpa Shyla (Para Athletics),
Jhandu Kumar (Para Sport)
|Total
|12
|Ninth Position Overall
(Note: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain has already guaranteed at least a bronze medal in the Women's 75kg event after receiving a quarterfinal bye.)
What to Watch for in India's Day 7 Matches
Boxing offers the biggest medal opportunity for India today. And Lovlina Borgohain has already reached the semifinal of boxing and automatically guarantees a bronze medal for the country.
There are six boxers competing in the quarterfinals and wins today will secure at least six medals for the squad.
Sanjana goes directly into the final in weightlifting. It gives India an early chance to add to its overall medal tally.
Over at Scotstoun Stadium shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor will try to clear the qualification distance quickly to advance to the final round without extra attempts.
India enters the middle stretch of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in 2026 with quite a strong result already logged. Today’s matches focus heavily on individual knockout events that decide who moves closer to the podium. Wins in the ring today will truly set India up for a busy final stretch of matches later this week.
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