The Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 7 schedule has a busy roster of Indian athletes performing in Glasgow today. Glasgow 2026 officials share that competitors from 74 nations are participating in just 10 sports lined up for this year. Indian athletes will be competing in weightlifting, boxing, track and field, swimming, and lawn bowls. And weightlifter Sanjana has a direct shot at a medal on Day 7 of the CWG 2026 sports event. Shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor begins his qualification round today. Six Indian boxers are also participating in the boxing ring today for their quarterfinal matches. Full Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 7 Schedule and Timing for Indian Athletes Indian fans can follow several main events throughout Wednesday afternoon and evening. Here is the full event schedule for Indian athletes on Day 7 of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow:

1. India’s CWG 2026 Medal Events Today Time (IST) CWG 2026 Sport Day 7 Event Indian Athletes 2:00 PM Weightlifting Women's 77kg Final Sanjana 11:54 PM Athletics Men's Long Jump Final Murali Sreeshankar, Lokesh Satyanathan 12:31 AM Athletics Women's Shot Put Final Manpreet Kaur 1:14 AM Swimming Men's 1500m Freestyle Final Aryan Nehra 2:05 AM Athletics Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final Parul Chaudhary 2. CWG 2026 Knockout and Qualification Rounds for Indian Athletes Time (IST) CWG 2026 Sport Day 7 Match or Event Indian Athletes 3:12 PM Swimming Men's 200m Freestyle Heats Sajan Prakash, Aneesh S. Gowda 3:35 PM Athletics Men's Shot Put Qualification Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Samardeep Gill 4:45 PM Boxing Women's 51kg QF Sakshi Choudhary vs. Caitlin Fryers (NIR) 5:30 PM Boxing Women's 70kg QF Arundhati Choudhary vs. M. Henderson (NZL) 6:15 PM Boxing Men's 60kg QF Sachin Siwach vs. Treasure Moremi (BOT) 7:00 PM Boxing Men's 80kg QF Ankush Yadav vs. Jade Micock (SEY) 7:30 PM Boxing Men's 90+kg QF Narender Berwal vs. Michael Seko (SAM) 8:55 PM Lawn Bowls Men's Pairs vs. Namibia Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh 11:00 PM Boxing Women's 57kg QF Jaismine Lamboria vs. Elise Glynn (ENG)

India’s Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally (Before Day 7) India sits ninth in the overall CWG 2026 standings with 12 total medals before the beginning of Day 7 events. Weightlifters and track and field athletes have brought most of the podium finishes so far. Medal Category Count Name of Medalists and Disciplines 🥇 Gold 2 Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting) Sharmila Dhankar (Para Athletics) 🥈 Silver 7 Harjinder Kaur (Weightlifting) Gulveer Singh (Athletics - 10,000m) Sarvesh Kushare (Athletics - High Jump) Ajaya Babu (Weightlifting) Gyaneshwari Yadav (Weightlifting) Rishikanta Singh (Weightlifting) Raja Muthupandi (Weightlifting) 🥉 Bronze 3 Bindyarani Devi (Weightlifting), Shilpa Shyla (Para Athletics), Jhandu Kumar (Para Sport) Total 12 Ninth Position Overall (Note: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain has already guaranteed at least a bronze medal in the Women's 75kg event after receiving a quarterfinal bye.)