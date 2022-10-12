Coronavirus: Two New Highly Infectious COVID Variants Found In China.

Coronavirus: Two new highly infectious variants of COVID have been detected in several regions of China.

BF.7 and BA.5.1.7 are subvariants of Omicron (which is a COVID variant) with higher rates of infection.

So far, several COVID-positive cases have been detected in 36 Chinese cities including Shaoguan, in the Guangdong Province of South China, and Yantai, in eastern China's Shandong province. The variants are expected to spread to other regions as well.

This is the first time that a variant of the novel virus has been detected in mainland China.

Public testing of COVID cases has been accelerated in Shanghai and other significant Chinese cities, including Shenzhen. Schools, a few public places, and tourist attractions have been closed in a few regions.

According to the Chinese government, variants BF.7 and BA.5.1.7 are extremely contagious and capable of overcoming any previously built immunity. It means that the new variant can infect people even if they have previously contracted Covid-19 or have received the complete dose of the vaccine.

However, the effectiveness of COVID vaccines is not to be underestimated.

Previously, the World Health Organization (WHO) had issued a warning about the Omicron BF.7, stating that it was anticipated to replace the current dominant variant.

BF.7 has already spread to Belgium, Germany, France, Denmark, England, and the US. It is also responsible for nearly 13% of the infections in the US, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What Is The Situation Of COVID In India?

COVID has killed over 5 lakh (0.5 million) people in India in the last three years.

According to data released by the Union Health Ministry on October 9, 2022, India has gained 2,424 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,14,437. Meanwhile, the number of active cases has decreased to 28,079 cases.

With 15 fatalities, the death toll has increased to 5,28,814.

What Are The Symptoms Of The Two New COVID Variants?

The symptoms of the BF.7 subvariant include:

Constant coughing

Headaches

Chest Pain

Changes in sense of smell

Hearing loss or difficulty in hearing

Shaking or quivering

If you have the following symptoms, please visit a doctor and get yourself examined:

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Runny nose

Sore throat

Fatigue

Skin rash

COVID has killed more than 6 million people globally. So, it is necessary to take precautions and practice sanitation regularly.

Do not forget to wear a mask, use hand sanitizers, and get vaccinated at the earliest.