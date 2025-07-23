Did you know there are 195 countries recognised by the United Nations, each with its fascinating blend of culture, geography, and traditions? From towering mountain ranges to bustling megacities, the world is a patchwork of marvels just waiting to be explored. Take Ethiopia, where a calendar of 13 months makes it feel like you're in a different year altogether, or Bhutan, where national happiness is measured more seriously than GDP. Then there's Madagascar, home to wildlife so unique that 90% of its species are found nowhere else on Earth. You've probably stumbled across reels or trivia challenges asking people to name four countries starting with a particular letter—say "B", "M", or "Y". More often than not, folks draw a blank, reminding us just how many incredible places fly under the radar.

If you're on a quest to expand your global know-how, this article will introduce you to the countries starting with the letter "P". It's a fun way to sharpen your geography game and impress at your next quiz night. Let's get started! List of Countries That Start With the Letter 'P' Countries that start with the letter 'P' are (Islamic Republic of) Pakistan, (Republic of) Palau, (Republic of) Panama, Papua New Guinea, (Republic of) Paraguay, (Republic of) Peru, (Republic of the) Philippines, (Republic of) Poland, and Portugal (Portuguese Republic). 1. (Islamic Republic of) Pakistan Continent: Asia

Capital: Islamabad

Population: 255.21 million

Land Area: 770,880 km² Pakistan, a nation in Asia, is renowned for its diverse landscapes, ranging from the Himalayan peaks in the north to the Arabian Sea coastline. It's famous for its rich history, ancient civilisations such as Mohenjo-Daro, and vibrant culture. Its physical characteristics include towering mountains, fertile plains, and arid deserts. Pakistan shares borders with India to the east, Afghanistan and Iran to the west, and China to the northeast.

2. (Republic of) Palau Source: Britannica Continent: Oceania

Capital: Ngerulmud

Population: 17,663 thousand

Land Area: 460 km² The Republic of Palau, a Micronesian island nation in Oceania, is celebrated for its pristine marine environment, including the Rock Islands Southern Lagoon, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Its physical characteristics are volcanic and coral islands, lush rainforests, and vibrant coral reefs. As an island nation, it does not share land borders with any countries but is located in the western Pacific Ocean. 3. (Republic of) Panama Source: Britannica Continent: North America

Capital: Panama City

Population: 5.58 million

Land Area: 6,020 km² The Republic of Panama, situated in Central America, is renowned for the Panama Canal, a vital shipping shortcut that connects the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. Its physical characteristics include a narrow, mountainous land bridge, extensive coastlines on both oceans, and tropical rainforests. Panama borders Costa Rica to the west and Colombia to the east.

4. Papua New Guinea Source: Britannica Continent: Oceania

Capital: Port Moresby

Population: 4.57 million

Land Area: 74,340 km² Papua New Guinea, a country in Oceania, occupies the eastern half of the island of New Guinea and is renowned for its extraordinary cultural diversity, with over 800 languages spoken. Physically, it's characterised by rugged mountains, active volcanoes, dense rainforests, and extensive coral reefs. It shares a land border with Indonesia to the west and a maritime border with Australia to the south. 5. (Republic of) Paraguay Continent: South America

Capital: Asunción

Population: 7.01 million

Land Area: 397,300 km² The Republic of Paraguay, a landlocked South American nation, is known for its rich Guarani culture and the vast, semi-arid Chaco region. Its physical characteristics include fertile plains, forested hills, and significant rivers, such as the Paraguay and Paraná. Paraguay borders Bolivia to the north, Brazil to the east, and Argentina to the south and west.

6. (Republic of) Peru Source: Britannica Continent: South America

Capital: Lima

Population: 34.5 million

Land Area: 1,280,000 km² The Republic of Peru, situated in South America, is renowned worldwide for its ancient Inca civilisation, particularly the iconic Machu Picchu. Its physical characteristics are remarkably diverse, ranging from the arid Pacific coast to the towering Andes Mountains and the Amazon rainforest. Peru borders Ecuador and Colombia to the north, Brazil and Bolivia to the east, and Chile to the south. 7. (Republic of the) Philippines Continent: Asia

Capital: Manila

Population: 116.78 million

Land Area: 298,170 km² The Republic of the Philippines, an archipelagic nation in Southeast Asia, is celebrated for its stunning natural beauty, including pristine beaches, vibrant coral reefs, and volcanic landscapes. It is also known for its warm hospitality and strong Spanish and American influences. As an archipelago, it shares no land borders. Still, it is situated in the western Pacific Ocean, bordered by Taiwan to the north, Vietnam to the west, and Malaysia and Indonesia to the south.