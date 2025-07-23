Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
List of Countries that Start With the Letter ‘P’

Countries starting with P: If you are looking for a list of countries that begin with the letter "P", this article provides the list of countries that start with that specific letter. You may also learn more about the country's majestic beauty and lush landscapes.

Jul 23, 2025, 13:12 IST

Did you know there are 195 countries recognised by the United Nations, each with its fascinating blend of culture, geography, and traditions? From towering mountain ranges to bustling megacities, the world is a patchwork of marvels just waiting to be explored.

Take Ethiopia, where a calendar of 13 months makes it feel like you're in a different year altogether, or Bhutan, where national happiness is measured more seriously than GDP. Then there's Madagascar, home to wildlife so unique that 90% of its species are found nowhere else on Earth.

You've probably stumbled across reels or trivia challenges asking people to name four countries starting with a particular letter—say "B", "M", or "Y". More often than not, folks draw a blank, reminding us just how many incredible places fly under the radar.

If you're on a quest to expand your global know-how, this article will introduce you to the countries starting with the letter "P". It's a fun way to sharpen your geography game and impress at your next quiz night. Let's get started!

List of Countries That Start With the Letter ‘P’

Countries that start with the letter ‘P’ are (Islamic Republic of) Pakistan, (Republic of) Palau, (Republic of) Panama, Papua New Guinea, (Republic of) Paraguay, (Republic of) Peru, (Republic of the) Philippines, (Republic of) Poland, and Portugal (Portuguese Republic).

1. (Islamic Republic of) Pakistan

Flag of Pakistan - Wikipedia

  • Continent: Asia
  • Capital: Islamabad
  • Population: 255.21 million
  • Land Area: 770,880 km²

Pakistan, a nation in Asia, is renowned for its diverse landscapes, ranging from the Himalayan peaks in the north to the Arabian Sea coastline. It's famous for its rich history, ancient civilisations such as Mohenjo-Daro, and vibrant culture. Its physical characteristics include towering mountains, fertile plains, and arid deserts. Pakistan shares borders with India to the east, Afghanistan and Iran to the west, and China to the northeast.

2. (Republic of) Palau

Flag of Palau | Meaning, Colors & History | Britannica

Source: Britannica

  • Continent: Oceania
  • Capital: Ngerulmud
  • Population: 17,663 thousand
  • Land Area: 460 km²

The Republic of Palau, a Micronesian island nation in Oceania, is celebrated for its pristine marine environment, including the Rock Islands Southern Lagoon, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Its physical characteristics are volcanic and coral islands, lush rainforests, and vibrant coral reefs. As an island nation, it does not share land borders with any countries but is located in the western Pacific Ocean.

3. (Republic of) Panama

Flag of Panama | Meaning, Colors & Symbolism | Britannica

Source: Britannica

  • Continent: North America
  • Capital: Panama City
  • Population: 5.58 million
  • Land Area: 6,020 km²

The Republic of Panama, situated in Central America, is renowned for the Panama Canal, a vital shipping shortcut that connects the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. Its physical characteristics include a narrow, mountainous land bridge, extensive coastlines on both oceans, and tropical rainforests. Panama borders Costa Rica to the west and Colombia to the east.

4. Papua New Guinea

Flag of Papua New Guinea | Meaning, Bird of Paradise, Southern Cross | Britannica

Source: Britannica

  • Continent: Oceania
  • Capital: Port Moresby
  • Population: 4.57 million
  • Land Area: 74,340 km²

Papua New Guinea, a country in Oceania, occupies the eastern half of the island of New Guinea and is renowned for its extraordinary cultural diversity, with over 800 languages spoken. Physically, it's characterised by rugged mountains, active volcanoes, dense rainforests, and extensive coral reefs. It shares a land border with Indonesia to the west and a maritime border with Australia to the south.

5. (Republic of) Paraguay

Flag of Paraguay - Wikipedia

  • Continent: South America
  • Capital: Asunción
  • Population: 7.01 million
  • Land Area: 397,300 km²

The Republic of Paraguay, a landlocked South American nation, is known for its rich Guarani culture and the vast, semi-arid Chaco region. Its physical characteristics include fertile plains, forested hills, and significant rivers, such as the Paraguay and Paraná. Paraguay borders Bolivia to the north, Brazil to the east, and Argentina to the south and west.

6. (Republic of) Peru

Flag of Peru | History, Colors & Symbolism | Britannica

Source: Britannica

  • Continent: South America
  • Capital: Lima
  • Population: 34.5 million
  • Land Area: 1,280,000 km²

The Republic of Peru, situated in South America, is renowned worldwide for its ancient Inca civilisation, particularly the iconic Machu Picchu. Its physical characteristics are remarkably diverse, ranging from the arid Pacific coast to the towering Andes Mountains and the Amazon rainforest. Peru borders Ecuador and Colombia to the north, Brazil and Bolivia to the east, and Chile to the south.

7. (Republic of the) Philippines

चित्र:Flag of the Philippines.svg - विकिपीडिया

  • Continent: Asia
  • Capital: Manila
  • Population: 116.78 million
  • Land Area: 298,170 km²

The Republic of the Philippines, an archipelagic nation in Southeast Asia, is celebrated for its stunning natural beauty, including pristine beaches, vibrant coral reefs, and volcanic landscapes. It is also known for its warm hospitality and strong Spanish and American influences. As an archipelago, it shares no land borders. Still, it is situated in the western Pacific Ocean, bordered by Taiwan to the north, Vietnam to the west, and Malaysia and Indonesia to the south.

8. (Republic of) Poland

Flag of Poland - Wikipedia

  • Continent: Europe
  • Capital: Warsaw
  • Population:  million
  • Land Area: 306,230 km²

The Republic of Poland, a Central European country, is renowned for its rich history, medieval architecture, and significant contributions to European culture and science. Physically, Poland boasts a diverse landscape comprising lowlands, mountains (such as the Carpathians), and a Baltic Sea coastline. It borders Germany to the west, the Czech Republic and Slovakia to the south, Ukraine and Belarus to the east, and Lithuania and the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad to the northeast.

9. Portugal (Portuguese Republic)

Flag of Portugal - Wikipedia

  • Continent: Europe
  • Capital: Lisbon
  • Population: 10.41 million
  • Land Area: 91,590 km²

Portugal, situated on the Iberian Peninsula in southwestern Europe, is renowned for its rich maritime exploration history, stunning coastline, Fado music, and delectable cuisine. Its physical characteristics include a long Atlantic coastline, mountainous regions in the north, and rolling plains in the south. Portugal shares its only land border with Spain to the east and north.

List of Countries That End With the Letter ‘P'

Currently, there are no countries that end with the letter 'P'.

