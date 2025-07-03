Did you know that there are 195 countries recognised by the United Nations, each with its own unique culture, language, and geography? From the bustling streets of Tokyo to the serene landscapes of Antarctica, our world is a tapestry of diversity, waiting to be explored and discovered. For instance, Canada boasts the highest number of lakes in the world. At the same time, Bolivia is celebrated for its breathtaking flatlands, including the famous Salar de Uyuni, the world's largest salt flat. You may have come across fun challenges where people are asked to name four countries starting with a specific letter, like 'A', 'F', 'X', or 'N'. Surprisingly, many struggle with this task, often overlooking the vast array of nations that exist beyond the most familiar names. It's a delightful surprise to discover the lesser-known countries.

If you're curious about countries that begin with the letter "S", you're in for a treat! In this article, we'll explore these lesser-known nations and share fascinating facts that will expand your global knowledge. Check Out| List of Countries that Start With the Letter ‘U’ List of Countries That Start With the Letter 'S' Countries that start with the letter 'S' are Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Samoa, San Marino, São Tomé and Príncipe, Saudi Arabia, (Republic of) Senegal, (Republic of) Serbia, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Slovakia (Slovak Republic), (Republic of) Slovenia, Solomon Islands, (Federal Republic of) Somalia, (Republic of) South Africa, South Korea, (Republic of) South Sudan, Spain, (Democratic Socialist Republic of) Sri Lanka, (Republic of) Sudan, (Republic of) Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland (Swiss Confederation), and Syria (Syrian Arab Republic).

1. Saint Kitts and Nevis Source: Britannica Continent: North America

Capital: Basseterre

Population: 46,922,000

Land Area: 260 sq km Saint Kitts and Nevis are volcanic islands in the Caribbean, known for their lush mountains, rainforests, and black-sand beaches. They are renowned for their historic sugar plantations and laid-back atmosphere. Their closest neighbours include Antigua and Barbuda and Montserrat. 2. Saint Lucia Source: Britannica Continent: North America

Capital: Castries

Population: 180,149,000

Land Area: 610 sq km Saint Lucia is a Caribbean island renowned for its dramatic volcanic peaks, the Pitons, and beautiful beaches. It's famous for its natural beauty and luxury resorts. Nearby countries include Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Martinique. 3. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Source: Britannica Continent: North America

Capital: Kingstown

Population: 99,924

Land Area: 390 sq km Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is a chain of Caribbean islands, offering volcanic landscapes on Saint Vincent and many smaller, idyllic islands. They are renowned for their expertise in sailing and yachting. Neighbours include Saint Lucia and Grenada. 4. Samoa Source: Britannica Continent: Oceania

Capital: Apia

Population: 219,306,000

Land Area: 2,830 sq km Samoa is a Polynesian island nation located in the Pacific, characterised by rugged volcanic interiors, lush rainforests, and extensive coral reefs. It's famous for its natural beauty and traditional culture. Its nearest neighbours are American Samoa and Tonga. 5. San Marino Source: Britannica Continent: Europe

Capital: San Marino

Population : 33,572

Land Area: 60 sq km

San Marino, an enclaved microstate within Italy, is mountainous, with the Apennine Mountains dominating its landscape. It's famous for its historic old town and castles. Its only neighbouring country is Italy. 6. São Tomé and Príncipe Source: Britannica Continent: Europe

Capital: San Marino

Population: 240,254

Land Area: 960 sq km São Tomé and Príncipe are two volcanic islands in the Gulf of Guinea, off the coast of Central Africa. They are known for their rainforests, cocoa plantations, and pristine beaches. Their closest continental neighbours include Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. 7. Saudi Arabia Source: Vecteezy Continent: Asia

Capital: Riyadh

Population: 34.56 million

Land Area: 2,149,690 sq km Saudi Arabia occupies most of the Arabian Peninsula, characterised by vast deserts, such as the Empty Quarter, and a long coastline on the Red Sea and the Persian Gulf. It's famous for its holy cities of Mecca and Medina, as well as its oil reserves. Neighbouring countries include Jordan, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE, Oman, and Yemen.

8. (Republic of) Senegal Source: Britannica Continent: Africa

Capital: Dakar

Population: 18.93 million

Land Area: 192,530 sq km Senegal is a West African nation with a coastline on the Atlantic Ocean, featuring savanna, semi-desert in the north, and tropical forests in the south. It's famous for its vibrant culture and diverse ecosystems. Its neighbours are Mauritania, Mali, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, and The Gambia (enclaved within Senegal). 9. (Republic of) Serbia Source: Britannica Continent: Europe

Capital: Belgrade

Population: 6.68 million

Land Area: 87,460 sq km Serbia is a landlocked country in the Balkans, with a mix of fertile plains in the north and mountainous terrain in the south. It's famous for its historical monasteries and vibrant capital, Belgrade. Neighbours include Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Albania (via Kosovo), Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Croatia.

10. Seychelles Source: Britannica Continent: Africa

Capital: Victoria

Population: 132,779

Land Area: 460 sq km The Seychelles is an archipelago of 115 islands in the Indian Ocean, renowned for its pristine white-sand beaches, vibrant coral reefs, and distinctive granite formations. It's famous for its natural beauty and as a luxury tourist destination. Its closest neighbours are Comoros and Madagascar. 11. Sierra Leone Continent: Africa

Capital: Freetown

Population: 8.81 million

Land Area: 72,180 sq km Sierra Leone is a West African country with a coastline on the Atlantic Ocean, characterised by swamps, a coastal plain, and an inland plateau. It's famous for its beautiful beaches and diamond mining. Neighbours include Guinea and Liberia. 12. Singapore Continent: Asia

Capital: Singapore

Population : 5.87 million

Land Area:700 sq km

Singapore is a highly urbanised island city-state in Southeast Asia, with a flat landscape and reclaimed land. It's famous for its modern architecture, diverse cuisine, and status as a global financial hub. Its closest neighbours are Malaysia and Indonesia. 13. Slovakia (Slovak Republic) Continent: Europe

Capital: Bratislava

Population: 5.47 million

Land Area: 48,088 sq km Slovakia is a landlocked country in Central Europe, characterised by the Carpathian Mountains in the north and lowlands in the south. It's famous for its castles, folk traditions, and natural beauty. Neighbours include Austria, the Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, and Ukraine. Read On| List of Countries that Start With the Letter ‘Q’ 14. (Republic of) Slovenia Continent: Europe

Capital: Ljubljana

Population: 2.11 million

Land Area: 20,140 sq km

Slovenia is a Central European country renowned for its diverse landscape, featuring the Julian Alps, the Pannonian Plain, and the Adriatic coastline. It's famous for its stunning lakes, caves, and outdoor activities. Neighbours include Italy, Austria, Hungary, and Croatia. 15. Solomon Islands Continent: Oceania

Capital: Honiara

Population: 838,645

Land Area: 27,990 sq km The Solomon Islands are a nation of volcanic islands and coral atolls in the South Pacific, covered in dense rainforests. They are renowned for their rich biodiversity and their significant role in World War II. Their closest neighbours are Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu. 16. (Federal Republic of) Somalia Continent: Africa

Capital: Mogadishu

Population: 19.65 million

Land Area: 627,340 sq km Somalia is situated in the Horn of Africa, with a lengthy coastline on the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Aden. Its landscape is semi-arid, primarily consisting of arid plains. It's famous for its unique culture and historical trading routes. Neighbours include Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Kenya.

17. (Republic of) South Africa Continent: Africa

Capital: Pretoria (administrative), Cape Town (legislative), Bloemfontein (judicial)

Population: 64.74 million

Land Area: 1,213,090 sq km South Africa occupies the southernmost tip of Africa, boasting a diverse landscape that ranges from deserts to savannas, mountains, and a long coastline. It's famous for its wildlife, including the "Big Five," and its rich cultural heritage. Neighbouring countries include Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Eswatini, and Lesotho (enclaved within South Africa). 18. South Korea Continent: Asia

Capital: Seoul

Population: 51.66 million

Land Area: 97,230 sq km South Korea, officially the Republic of Korea, is located on the southern half of the Korean Peninsula, characterised by mountainous terrain in the east and coastal plains in the west. It's famous for its technological advancements, K-pop, and vibrant cities. Its only land neighbour is North Korea.

19. (Republic of) South Sudan Continent: Africa

Capital: Juba

Population : 12.18 million

Land Area: 610,952 sq km South Sudan is a landlocked East African country, characterised by vast plains, swamps (such as the Sudd), and a tropical climate. It's famous for its diverse ethnic groups and wildlife. Neighbours include Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and the Central African Republic. 20. Spain Continent: Europe

Capital: Madrid

Population: 47.88 million

Land Area: 498,800 sq km Spain occupies most of the Iberian Peninsula, featuring diverse landscapes that include mountains (such as the Pyrenees and Sierra Nevada), plateaus, and extensive coastlines on the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea. It's famous for its vibrant culture, historic architecture, and delicious cuisine. Neighbours include Portugal, France, Andorra, and Gibraltar (UK overseas territory).

21. (Democratic Socialist Republic of) Sri Lanka Continent: Asia

Capital: Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte (legislative), Colombo (commercial)

Population: 23.22 million

Land Area: 62,710 sq km Sri Lanka is an island nation located south of India, characterised by a central mountainous region surrounded by extensive coastal plains. It's famous for its ancient Buddhist ruins, tea plantations, and beautiful beaches. Its only close neighbour is India, across the Palk Strait. 22. (Republic of) Sudan Continent: Africa

Capital: Khartoum

Population: 51.66 million

Land Area: 1,765,048 sq km Sudan is a North African country with a diverse landscape comprising deserts, savannas, and the Nile River, which flows through it. It's famous for its ancient pyramids and historical significance. Neighbours include Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, South Sudan, the Central African Republic, Chad, and Libya.

23. (Republic of) Suriname Continent: South America

Capital: Paramaribo

Population: 639,850

Land Area: 156,00 sq km Suriname is a country on the northeastern Atlantic coast of South America, characterised by dense rainforests and a narrow coastal plain. It's famous for its vast, untouched wilderness and diverse cultural heritage. Neighbours include French Guiana, Guyana, and Brazil. 24. Sweden Continent: Europe

Capital: Stockholm

Population: 10.65 million

Land Area: 410,340 sq km Sweden is a Scandinavian country located in Northern Europe, characterised by its long coastline, vast forests, and numerous lakes. It's famous for its innovative design, natural beauty, and welfare state. Neighbours include Norway and Finland. 25. Switzerland (Swiss Confederation) Continent: Europe

Capital: Bern

Population: 8.96 million

Land Area: 39,516 sq km