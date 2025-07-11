The world is a vast and fascinating place, home to 195 countries, each with its unique charm, history, and geography. From the frozen landscapes of Antarctica to the bustling streets of Tokyo, every nation has something special to offer.
Did you know Canada boasts more lakes than any other country, or that Bolivia is often considered the flattest? And then there's Papua New Guinea, where around 850 languages are spoken, making it one of the most linguistically diverse places on Earth!
You've probably seen those fun online challenges where people are asked to name four countries starting with a particular letter, like 'A', 'F', 'X', or 'N'.
Sounds easy, right? But many struggle, simply because they don't realise just how many nations exist beyond the most commonly known ones.
If you're searching for countries that begin with 'R', this article will help you discover them and dive into their fascinating stories. Learning about lesser-known nations is a great way to broaden your world knowledge because every country has something amazing to uncover!
List of Countries That Start With the Letter ‘R’
Countries that start with the letter ‘R’ are Romania, Russia, and Rwanda. However, many other countries have "Republic of" as part of their official name, which means they also technically begin with "R".
For instance, the Republic of Cyprus, the Republic of Ireland, the Republic of Kenya, the Republic of Malawi, and the Republic of Moldova are all examples of countries whose full official names start with "Republic of", even though a different, shorter name often refers to them.
1) Romania
Source: Britannica
- Continent: Europe
- Capital: Bucharest
- Population: 18.908 million
- Land Area: 230,170 km²
Romania is famous for its beautiful Carpathian Mountains, which are home to diverse wildlife and mediaeval castles like Bran Castle, often linked to Dracula. Its physical characteristics include a mix of mountains, rolling hills, and plains, with the Danube River forming part of its southern border. Neighbouring countries are Hungary, Serbia, Bulgaria, Ukraine, and Moldova.
2) Russia
Source: Goodfon
- Continent: Transcontinental Country (While the majority of Russia's landmass is in Asia, a significant portion, including major cities like Moscow and St. Petersburg, is located in Eastern Europe.)
- Capital: Moscow
- Population: 143.997 million
- Land Area: 16,376,870km²
Russia is the largest country in the world, known for its vast size, rich history, and iconic landmarks like St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow. Its physical characteristics are incredibly diverse, ranging from frozen tundras in the north to vast forests, steppes, and mountains like the Urals. Russia borders many countries, including Norway, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Belarus, Ukraine, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, China, and North Korea.
3) Rwanda
Source: Britannica
- Continent: Africa
- Capital: Kigali
- Population: 14.56 million
- Land Area: 24,670 km²
Rwanda is known as the "Land of a Thousand Hills" due to its incredibly hilly and mountainous terrain. It's famous for its efforts in gorilla conservation in Volcanoes National Park. Its physical characteristics are predominantly highland with a mild climate. Neighbouring countries are Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
List of Countries That End With the Letter ‘R’
Countries that end with the letter ‘R’ (Republic of) Ecuador, (Republic of) El Salvador, Madagascar, Myanmar, (Republic of the) Niger, and (State of) Qatar.
