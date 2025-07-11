List of Countries that Start With the Letter ‘R’

The world is a vast and fascinating place, home to 195 countries, each with its unique charm, history, and geography. From the frozen landscapes of Antarctica to the bustling streets of Tokyo, every nation has something special to offer.

Did you know Canada boasts more lakes than any other country, or that Bolivia is often considered the flattest? And then there's Papua New Guinea, where around 850 languages are spoken, making it one of the most linguistically diverse places on Earth!

You've probably seen those fun online challenges where people are asked to name four countries starting with a particular letter, like 'A', 'F', 'X', or 'N'.

Sounds easy, right? But many struggle, simply because they don't realise just how many nations exist beyond the most commonly known ones.

If you're searching for countries that begin with 'R', this article will help you discover them and dive into their fascinating stories. Learning about lesser-known nations is a great way to broaden your world knowledge because every country has something amazing to uncover!