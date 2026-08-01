CWG 2026: Preeti Pawar Creates History, Wins India's First Boxing Gold

India reached a historical milestone at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026. Preeti Pawar won the women's 54kg boxing gold medal and became the first Indian boxer to win a gold medal at the ongoing Games.

The 22-year-old defeated Canada's Scarlett Delgado in the women's 54kg final. She dominated all three rounds with accurate combinations and solid defence. Overall she delivered an amazing performance to secure the golden title of her career.

Who is Preeti Pawar?

Preeti Pawar is a 22 year old Indian Boxer. She was born on 23 October 2003 in Bhiwani, Haryana.She developed an interest in boxing at a young age. She first came into the national spotlight after winning medals in junior and youth competitions.

Preeti won a bronze medal at the 2022 Asian Games and later secured the gold medal at the World Boxing Cup 2025 making her one of India's brightest boxing talents.