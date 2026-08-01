CWG 2026: Preeti Pawar Creates History, Wins India's First Boxing Gold
Preeti Pawar created history at the Commonwealth Games 2026, securing India's first boxing gold medal in the women's 54kg category. Her dominant win against Scarlett Delgado significantly boosted India's medal tally and marked a memorable debut.
India reached a historical milestone at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026. Preeti Pawar won the women's 54kg boxing gold medal and became the first Indian boxer to win a gold medal at the ongoing Games.
The 22-year-old defeated Canada's Scarlett Delgado in the women's 54kg final. She dominated all three rounds with accurate combinations and solid defence. Overall she delivered an amazing performance to secure the golden title of her career.
Who is Preeti Pawar?
Preeti Pawar is a 22 year old Indian Boxer. She was born on 23 October 2003 in Bhiwani, Haryana.She developed an interest in boxing at a young age. She first came into the national spotlight after winning medals in junior and youth competitions.
Preeti won a bronze medal at the 2022 Asian Games and later secured the gold medal at the World Boxing Cup 2025 making her one of India's brightest boxing talents.
Preeti Faced Canada's Scarlett Delgado in the women's 54kg final. SHe displayed exceptional speed, precision and tactical awareness throughout the bout. She dominated all three rounds with accurate combinations and solid defence.
India's Medal Tally at Commonwealth Games 2026
After Preeti’s historic gold medal in boxing at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 India’s medal tally reached at India is placed 10th in the overall standings.
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Medal Type
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Count
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🥇 Gold
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6
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🥈 Silver
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12
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🥉 Bronze
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6
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Total
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24
India's first boxing gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026. She became a Commonwealth champion on her Games debut. Her victory strengthened India's position in the overall medal standings. The win highlights India's growing dominance in women's boxing at the international level.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
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