Dak Seva vs Dak Mitra: Know the Difference Between the Two New India Post Apps

India Post has taken another step towards digitalising its services with the launch of the revamped Dak Seva and Dak Mitra apps. The two platforms are designed for different users. While Dak Seva is a customer facing app that allows citizens to access postal services digitally. While, Dak Mitra is an employee focused platform designed to help Branch Postmasters carry out postal and financial services. Keep reading to know in detail.

What Is the Dak Seva App?

Dak Seva is a digital platform designed for citizens and postal customers. It provides access to several India Post services through a single platform. It also provides support in 23 Indian languages through BHASHINI.

What Is the Dak Mitra App?

Dak Mitra is an operational platform designed mainly for Branch Post Offices and Branch Postmasters. The upgraded application is intended to make postal and financial transactions faster and more digital. It serves as a unified platform for more than 1.4 lakh Branch Post Offices.