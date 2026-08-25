Dak Seva vs Dak Mitra: Know the Difference Between the Two New India Post Apps
India Post has launched revamped Dak Seva and Dak Mitra apps. Know the key differences, features, users and purpose of both digital postal platforms.
India Post has taken another step towards digitalising its services with the launch of the revamped Dak Seva and Dak Mitra apps. The two platforms are designed for different users. While Dak Seva is a customer facing app that allows citizens to access postal services digitally. While, Dak Mitra is an employee focused platform designed to help Branch Postmasters carry out postal and financial services. Keep reading to know in detail.
What Is the Dak Seva App?
Dak Seva is a digital platform designed for citizens and postal customers. It provides access to several India Post services through a single platform. It also provides support in 23 Indian languages through BHASHINI.
What Is the Dak Mitra App?
Dak Mitra is an operational platform designed mainly for Branch Post Offices and Branch Postmasters. The upgraded application is intended to make postal and financial transactions faster and more digital. It serves as a unified platform for more than 1.4 lakh Branch Post Offices.
Dak Seva vs Dak Mitra: What Is the Difference?
|Feature
|Dak Seva
|Dak Mitra
|Main users
|Citizens/customers
|Postal employees
|Main purpose
|Access postal services
|Manage postal and financial operations
|Type
|Customer-facing platform
|Employee/operational platform
|Postal tracking
|Yes
|Operational support
|Complaint facility
|Yes
|No
|Post Office locator
|Yes
|No
|PIN code locator
|Yes
|No
|Mail booking
|Customer service
|Branch-level operations
|Financial services
|Provides customer access
|Supports transactions
|Languages
|23 languages through BHASHINI
|Operational platform
|Branch Post Offices
|Customer-facing services
|Supports 1.4 lakh+ Branch Post Offices
Why Has India Post Launched These Apps?
The apps are part of India Post’s wider digital modernisation drive. The initiative aims to make postal services easier to access, reduce paperwork, impove the speed of transactions, strengthen digital services in rural areas, make Branch Post Offices more efficient and provide citizens with easier access to postal services.
How Will Dak Mitra Help Rural Areas?
Dak Mitra is particularly important for Branch Post Offices. Through the platform, Branch Postmasters can carry out several services digitally, including postal bookings, financial transactions, cash deposits, cash withdrawals, insurance-related services, adhaar-based e-KYC and doorstep delivery services.
How Will Dak Seva Help Customers?
Dak Seva brings several postal services together in one digital platform. Customers can use it to track their postal items, find nearby post offices, search PIN codes, book postal services, register complaints, access financial calculators and use the platform in their preferred Indian language.
Who Developed Dak Mitra?
The upgraded Dak Mitra app was developed indigenously by the Centre for Excellence in Postal Technology (CEPT) under the Advanced Postal Technology (APT) platform. It is part of the Department of Posts broader DoP IT 2.0 modernisation programme.
What Is BHASHINI’s Role in Dak Seva?
Dak Seva supports 23 Indian languages through BHASHINI, India’s language technology platform. This makes the application more accessible to users who may prefer to use postal services in Indian languages rather than English.
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.