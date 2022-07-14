Daler Mehndi Human Trafficking Case: A district court in Patiala on 14th July 2022 dismissed the pop-singer Daler Mehndi’s appeal against a two-year jail term in a 2003 case of human trafficking. Punjab Police has taken Singer Mehndi into custody after Patiala Additional Session Judge HS Grewal ordered immediate arrest of the singer. Mehndi and his brother Shamsher Singh were earlier convicted in 2018 but however were later released on bail. Here are all the key details you need to know.

Daler Mehndi Human Trafficking Case: All you need to know

Daler Mehndi and his brother Shamsher Singh (who died in October 2017) have been booked under IPC Sections for Human Trafficking where both brothers duped people with huge sum of money and committed immigration fraud (also called Kabootarbaazi).

A total of 31 cases have been registered against Mehndi and his brother that date back to 2003. Complaints reveal that singer Mehndi and his brother were accused of duping youths with huge some of money upto Rs 2 million in each case and taking them out of Punjab through illegal means by disguising them as members of their musical troupes.

After a complaint filed by Bakshish Singh followed by 35 more, Daler Mehndi was convicted and sentenced to two-year jail in the 2003 Human Trafficking case by a Court in Patiala in 2018. The accused had reportedly taken two performance groups to the US in 1998 and 1999 during which they left 10 members behind in the States illegally. However, singer Mehndi was released on bail later.

Patiala, Punjab | Daler Mehndi and his brother Shamsher Mehndi took Rs 13 lakh from me to send me to Canada. Neither did they send me abroad, nor did they return my money. At that time they used to do this work of sending people abroad: Bakshish Singh, Complainant pic.twitter.com/dVdlBn3imA — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2022

Who is Daler Mehndi?

Daler Mehndi, 54-year-old, is an Indian pop singer, songwriter, and record producer. Mehndi has made Bhangra music and Indian Pop famous across the world. He has won Best Indian Male Pop Artist awards several times for his hits such as Bolo Ta Ra Ra, Dardi Rab Rab, Balle Balle, Na Na Na Re, Tunak Tunak Tun, etc. He has also bagged the Voice of Asia International Ethnic and Pop Music Contest in 1994.

Daler Mehndi was born on 18th August 1967 in Patna, Bihar. Mehndi is the brother of singers Mika Singh and Shamsher Singh. Daler Mehndi is married to Taranpreet Kaur Mehndi and they have four children named Gurdeep Mehndi, Prabhjot Kaur Mehndi, Rabaab Kaur Mehndi, and Ajit Kaur Mehndi. Mehndi is also associated with Bharatiya Janata Party after he joined the party in 2019. Daler Mehndi’s net worth has been estimated around Rs 112 crore ($15 million).

