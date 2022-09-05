Dance Of Light: 180-Meter-Tall, One of the Most Twisted Towers of World, Unveiled in China

Dance of Light Twisted Tower: China has unveiled a 180-Meter-tall tower which is considered one of the most twisted towers in the world. This skyscraper is located in the Xingfu Plaza in the Jiangbei District of Chongqing, China.

Chongqing is a megacity that is located in the western part of China.

It stands at a height of 590 metres. The building is said to have a twisting angle of 8.8 cm, which ultimately is 1.5 times more than the normal average twisted towers.

The building is developed by the Aedas Corporation and it tries to capture the essence of the northern lights of the Aurora Borealis.

Let us look at the structure of the tower and also similar towers that exist today.

Designed by Ken Wai, the world-class #twisting tower - Chongqing Gaoke Office Project is recently completed. The form is derived from the #northernlight, which creates the twisting shape of the 180m tall tower to form double-curved surfaces on the #façades.



Photos by Arch-Exist pic.twitter.com/hQg0WRsgIn — Aedas (@Aedas) August 23, 2022

Structure of Tower

The tower has a twist of 8.8 degrees and is considered to be one of the most twisted towers in the world. This degree of curvature is different from similar towers as it is 1.5 times more twisted than the other towers.

The tower comprises double curved surfaces which are inspired by the design of auroras or the famous Northern Lights.

Image Credit: Arch-Exist Photography

Similar Towers

There are some more examples of twisted towers in the world. The first such twisted tower, The Turning Torso in Malmo, Sweden was constructed in the year 2005 and was built by Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava.

Another of the most famous twisted towers in the world is the Cayan Tower in Dubai. It was known as Infinity Towers previously. The height of the Cayan Tower is 306 meters or 1004 feet.

The tallest twisted tower in the world is the Shanghai Tower which is standing at a height of 632 meters.