Delhi Vidya Vahini Scheme: Eligibility, Benefits, and How to Apply for Bicycle Distribution

The Delhi Government rolled out the Delhi Vidya Vahini Scheme to bridge accessibility gap and curb secondary school dropouts. The Delhi Chief Minister launched the scheme to provides free bicycles to Class 9th girl students who are enrolled in Delhi government schools.

The scheme commenced on July 31, 2026. The scheme will be implemented in phase wise. The first phase covers 3000 girls students. The education department is executing a phased distribution to reach all 1.40 lakh targeted students across different districts of Delhi within a month. The scheme is designed to run annually to support incoming batches of class 9th girl students every academic year.

Objectives of the Vidya Vahini Scheme

The main objective of Vidya Vahini initiative is aims to promote mobility, boost classroom attendance and empower young women to pursue their academic career.