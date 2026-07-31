Delhi Vidya Vahini Scheme: Eligibility, Benefits, and How to Apply for Bicycle Distribution
Delhi Vidya Vahini Scheme: Discover complete details about the Delhi Vidya Vahini Scheme 2026. Learn about eligibility criteria, benefits and bicycle distribution for Class 9 girl students in Delhi government schools.
The Delhi Government rolled out the Delhi Vidya Vahini Scheme to bridge accessibility gap and curb secondary school dropouts. The Delhi Chief Minister launched the scheme to provides free bicycles to Class 9th girl students who are enrolled in Delhi government schools.
The scheme commenced on July 31, 2026. The scheme will be implemented in phase wise. The first phase covers 3000 girls students. The education department is executing a phased distribution to reach all 1.40 lakh targeted students across different districts of Delhi within a month. The scheme is designed to run annually to support incoming batches of class 9th girl students every academic year.
Objectives of the Vidya Vahini Scheme
The main objective of Vidya Vahini initiative is aims to promote mobility, boost classroom attendance and empower young women to pursue their academic career.
- To prevent adolescent girls from leaving school due to long travel distances or unsafe transit options.
- Make daily commute seamless so that students arrive on time and stay active throughout academic session.
- Build confidence, self-reliance and independent mobility among young schoolgirls.
- Promote clean sustainable mobility via cycling.
Eligibility Criteria for Vidya Vahini Scheme
To avail the benefits under this scheme, applicants must fulfill the following criteria
Gender: Girl student
Enrolment: Must be enrolled and studying in class 9th within a Delhi government or government-aided school.
Residency: Must be a resident of Delhi.
Benefits of the Scheme
-
Free bicycles for eligible girl students.
-
Financial relief for families from low-income and middle income households.
-
It reduces travel time and allowing students to give extra hours to their studies and personal growth.
-
Minimises transit hassles.
-
Promotes a secure environment for girls moving between home and school.
How to Apply to Claim the Bicycle
The distribution is managed systematically at the institutional level. The student applies
-
School administration and principal compile a verified list of all enrolled Class 9th girl students.
-
The Delhi Directorate of Education handles procurement and coordinates with respective school administrations.
-
Schools notify eligible students and their parents regarding local distribution dates and venue schedules.
-
Students should keep their school ID cards, admission proofs and address details prepared during distribution phase.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
Contact: manisha.waldia@jagrannewmedia.com