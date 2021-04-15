What is the difference between Animal and Plant Cells?

Cells are the basic fundamental unit of life and are made up of organic molecules like lipids, carbohydrates, nucleotides, etc. All life processes are carried out by cells.

Animal cells are made up of four main parts namely nucleus, cell membrane, cytoplasm, and mitochondria. With all these parts plant cells also have cell wall, vacuole and chloroplasts.

Difference between Animal and Plant cell

Animal Cell Plant cell It does not have a cell wall. It consists of a cellulose cell wall outside the cell membrane. Are irregular or round in shape. Are square or rectangular in shape. Centrosomes and centrioles are present. Centrosomes and centrioles are absent. Plastids are absent Plastids are present. Vacuoles are usually small and sometimes they are absent. Vacuoles are few large or single and centrally positioned vacuole. Cilia is present in most animal cells. Cilia is absent Mitochondria is present and numerous in number. Mitochondria is present but fewer in number The mode of nutrition is heterotrophic. The mode of nutrition is primarily autotrophic. Single highly complex and prominent Golgi apparatus is present. Many simpler units of Golgi apparatus called dictyosomes are present.

There are some similarities between animal and plant cell like;

1. Both have a cell membrane or plasma membrane.

2. Both have ribosomes.

3. Both have endoplasmic reticulum.

4. Both possess a well-defined nucleus and cytoplasm. Genetic material DNA is also surrounded by a nuclear membrane.

Read more about the structure of animal and plant cell in detail.