Difference between Moonlighting and Quiet Quitting

Modern world and its modern problem are never-ending. The new debate is about the complications of the contemporary work culture, Quiet quitting, moonlighting, hustle culture, eighteen-hour work span, and lack of work-life balance. Are you familiar with these terms of modern work? If you’re still confused between Moonlighting and Quiet Quitting, then read this article without a miss to know all the differences.

Moonlighting

Moonlighting is the latest topic of discussion in the industry. Moonlighting is a term used for the practice of taking up a second job or multiple other work assignments while being in a full-time job. It is observed that moonlighting cases were added on during Covid-19, as WFH gave employees enough time to work on other projects. According to US Legal, moonlighting usually refers to the practice of working for another organization without the consent of the permanent employer. Several companies have strictly opposed the practice believing that involvement in multiple jobs can put a bad impact on productivity.

Reason

Every action or opinion is a result of an unpleasant event. And on this note, several reasons for the increase in Moonlighting are:

to earn more to fulfill wants

to pay off loans and debts

to multiply savings and investment

to gain additional work experience

To find and pursue a passion

to make the most of idle time and space.

In an action against moonlighting, several companies have strict policies prohibiting their employees to work for other companies. Indian companies like Tata Consultancy Service and Wipro chief have stated this practice is ethically wrong. While some employers have welcomed the new practice as moonlighters are cheaper. Tech Mahindra CEO CEO, CP Gurnani said, “He could be open to the practice if it helps employees make extra money. He also hopes employees to be open and has warned them of committing fraud”.

FYI, Moonlighting is still recorded as an illegal practice in the eyes Indian Judiciary system.

Quiet Quitting

Quiet quitting is a form of work-to-rule. It is basically a new term for an old concept, which describes employees' state between “highly active” and “highly inactive”. However, this philosophy in no way means or is connected to job quitting. But the disciple of quiet quitting always has one foot out the door at all times. Justifying their behavior, quiet quitters refer to this as acting to wage.

Quiet quitters are the employees who are neither engaged nor disengaged, they just do the bare minimum required to survive. They do not work to get promoted but to just get their salary, till they get a bigger bait.

Reasons

The term "quiet quitting" has different shades of meaning depending on the source. So are the reasons:

Issues with the manager and colleagues

Differences in working style

lack of challenge, and opportunities.

No recognition, or appreciation

Family or Personal complicacies

Companies usually blame remote work for increasing quiet quitting, believing it has given employees to find an escape.

According to experts, the only way to curb this modern industry problem is by strengthening the relationship between employee and employer. The first step should be to break the communication barrier while developing a funnel with no formalities. Companies should also focus on creating policies to recognize and reward employees’ performance to boost their confidence with an apt compensation.