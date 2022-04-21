Difference between Rafale and Su-35S

Rafale vs Su-35S: Amid the ongoing war between two European nations, Russia shot down Ukraine's Su-35S fighter jet - the first of its kind - with short-range missiles. The fall of the fighter jet has left countries such as China and Egypt in deep shock as they inked deals with Russia to procure Sukhoi Su-35S fighter jets.

Against this backdrop, let us first look at Rafale and Su-35S fighter jets.

Sukhoi Su-35S

It is one of the best fifth-gen fighter jets in the Russian Air Force to date. The super manoeuvrable, multi-purpose aircraft has been designed using fifth-generation technologies.

It uses a digital information control system and an improved radar system that can effectively engage eight targets at the same time. The USP of the aircraft is that it can move in one direction while its nose can be kept in the opposite direction.

The multi-role fighter can detect its target from 400 km away and its state-of-the-art radar system can track 30 targets simultaneously. Furthermore, it can jam the radar of any western fighter jet.

Rafale

It is a fifth-gen state-of-the-art fighter jet of France. The twin-engine, multirole fighter aircraft can perform a wide range of long and short-range missions. These include air supremacy, interdiction, aerial reconnaissance, ground support, in-depth strike, anti-ship strike and nuclear deterrence.

It is an aerodynamically unstable aircraft that uses digital fly-by-wire flight controls to artificially maintain stability.

The aircraft will be the French Air Force's primary combat aircraft until its replacement by the Franco-German New Generation Fighter. Dassault in the year 2018 announced New Generation Fighter as the successor to the Rafale. The underdevelopment fighter jet will replace France's Rafale, Germany's Eurofighter Typhoon, and Spain's F/A-18 Hornet in the coming years.

Rafale vs Su-35S

Rafale is a fifth-gen state-of-the-art fighter jet of France whereas Sukhoi Su-35S is an improved version of the Su-27 Flanker and was designed during the Cold War to fight with F-15.

Maximum speed: Rafale fighter jet can reach a maximum speed of Mach 1.8 while Su-35 can attain a maximum speed of Mach 2.25 at higher altitudes.

Weapon placement: Rafale has 14 points while Su-35S has 12 hardpoints for weapon placement.

Weight and Maximum take-off weight: Rafale weighs 10 tonnes and the maximum take-off weight is 24.5 tonnes. In comparison to this, Su-35S weighs 18,400 kg approximately and the maximum take-off weight is 34,500 kg.

Missiles: Rafale can carry air-to-ground and air-to-air missiles whereas Su-35S can carry air-to-air, air-to-surface, anti-ship, and anti-radiation missiles.

Distance: Rafale fighter jet can cover 3700 kms in one go. In contrast to this, Su-35 S can cover 2,200 miles on a single fill and 2,800 if fitted with two external fuel tanks.

Maximum Altitude: Rafale can fly at a maximum altitude of 50,000 feet while Su-35S can fly at an altitude of 60,000 feet.

